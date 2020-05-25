Ikelite’s Ambassadors Making Do Amid COVID-19 Lockdown

Ikelite has published the latest installment of images from its ambassadors who are dealing with the COVID-19 lockdown around the world.

While in normal times, the Ikelite blog would feature a host of stunning underwater and marine photos from around the globe, the COVID-19 lockdown has changed things considerably.

While there are still some stunning marine photos, some of Ikelite’s talented ambassadors have been obliged to turn their talents to other subjects. So these monthly check-in updates feature some fascinating and beautiful images of land wildlife, as well as some photographers showcasing their sense of humor.

You can visit the ambassador check-in page here.

(Image credit: Marcel Rudolph-Gajda)