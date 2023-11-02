Thursday, November 2, 2023
Ocean

It’s A Shark vs An Octopus In The New ‘Kelp’ Game

John Liang
By John Liang

-

Kelp - Shark vs. Octopus | The Ultimate 2 Player Board Game
Kelp - Shark vs. Octopus | The Ultimate 2 Player Board Game

The designers of “Kelp,” a new, two-player board game set in an underwater kelp forest are launching a crowdfunding campaign next week.

The game will have players take the role of either an octopus or shark, each with their own unique abilities and mechanics.

It’s set in a kelp forest off the coast of South Africa, with illustrations by artist Weberson Santiago.

For more info, go to getkelpgame.com.

(Remember: This is a crowdfunding campaign, so you are helping to fund the development of a project, but not a finished product. Please make sure you research the project before spending any money.)

John Liang
John Lianghttps://www.deeperblue.com/
John Liang is the News Editor at DeeperBlue.com. He first got the diving bug while in High School in Cairo, Egypt, where he earned his PADI Open Water Diver certification in the Red Sea off the Sinai Peninsula. Since then, John has dived in a volcanic lake in Guatemala, among white-tipped sharks off the Pacific Coast of Costa Rica, and other places including a pool in Las Vegas helping to break the world record for the largest underwater press conference.

RELATED ARTICLES

SEARCH

CONNECT WITH US

858,282FansLike
101,097FollowersFollow
0FollowersFollow
22,801FollowersFollow
7,360FollowersFollow
25,921FollowersFollow
2,080SubscribersSubscribe

RECENT ARTICLES

WHO IS DEEPERBLUE.COM

DeeperBlue.com is the World’s Largest Community dedicated to FreedivingScuba Diving, Ocean Advocacy, and Diving Travel.

We’ve been dedicated to bringing you the freshest news, features, and discussions from around the underwater world since 1996.

POPULAR POSTS THIS WEEK

ABOUT US

ISSN 1469-865X | Copyright © 1996 - 2023 deeperblue.net limited. Use of this site is governed by the User Agreement, Privacy Policy and Disclosure Policy.

Contact us: hello@deeperblue.com

FOLLOW US