It’s A Shark vs An Octopus In The New ‘Kelp’ Game

The designers of “Kelp,” a new, two-player board game set in an underwater kelp forest are launching a crowdfunding campaign next week.

The game will have players take the role of either an octopus or shark, each with their own unique abilities and mechanics.

It’s set in a kelp forest off the coast of South Africa, with illustrations by artist Weberson Santiago.

For more info, go to getkelpgame.com.

(Remember: This is a crowdfunding campaign, so you are helping to fund the development of a project, but not a finished product. Please make sure you research the project before spending any money.)