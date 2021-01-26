Jill Heinerth’s Kids’ Novel ‘The Aquanaut’ Is Now On Sale

“The Aquanaut” by famed cave diver Jill Heinerth and artist Jaime Kim is now available.

The book is aimed at children and is written by Heinerth and illustrated by Kim, who already has a Number 1 New York Times bestseller under her belt.

The novel aims to build readers’ self-esteem and encourage them to pursue paths they are passionate about. The book tells the story of a little girl who feels too distant from her dreams. Yet despite being so far, she can use her imagination to explore the world and live her dreams.

Heinerth’s words are beautifully illustrated by Kim, taking the reader on a journey of exploration and imagination.

“The Aquanaut” is available on Amazon and wherever books are sold.