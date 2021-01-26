Tuesday, January 26, 2021
Jill Heinerth’s Kids’ Novel ‘The Aquanaut’ Is Now On Sale

By Sam Helmy

The Aquanaut by Jill Heinerth

The Aquanaut” by famed cave diver Jill Heinerth and artist Jaime Kim is now available.

The book is aimed at children and is written by Heinerth and illustrated by Kim, who already has a Number 1 New York Times bestseller under her belt.

The novel aims to build readers’ self-esteem and encourage them to pursue paths they are passionate about. The book tells the story of a little girl who feels too distant from her dreams. Yet despite being so far, she can use her imagination to explore the world and live her dreams.

Heinerth’s words are beautifully illustrated by Kim, taking the reader on a journey of exploration and imagination.

The Aquanaut” is available on Amazon and wherever books are sold.

$18.99

Written by an award-winning aquanaut and with art by a #1 New York Times bestselling illustrator, this inspiring picture book encourages readers to explore their world, build their self-esteem and imagine what they can do and become when they grow up.

Sourcethescubanews.com
Sam Helmyhttps://www.deeperblue.com
Sam Helmy is a TDI/SDI Instructor Trainer, and PADI Staff and Trimix Instructor. Diving for 28 years, a dive pro for 14, I have traveled extensively chasing my passion for diving. I am passionate about everything diving, with a keen interest in exploration, Sharks and big stuff, Photography and Decompression theory. Diving is definitely the one and only passion that has stayed with me my whole life!

