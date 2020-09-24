Kids Sea Camp Announces New Changes and Updates for Future Trips

Kids Sea Camp has announced a host of changes to its operating procedures to deal with life in the post-COVID-19 environment.

First, the company has done its homework and recommends that attendees have travel insurance. As such, all future bookings will be offered the opportunity to take out travel insurance that covers COVID-19, and also features the option to “Cancel For Any Reason.”

Secondly, the company also recommends that participants have an emergency transport plan that covers them and their loved ones in the event of a medical. Emergency. The company has found that MASA is a world leader and offers an excellent solution in an emergency.

Finally, with masks becoming mandatory on many different modes of transport, including airlines, Kids Sea Camps have created a unique, regulator-themed mask. The face-covering feature pockets for carbon filters and is washable and reusable. The masks are also made from plastics recycled from our oceans.

You can find out more about MASA here, or purchase your scuba-inspired mask here.