LEFEET Unveils the P1 A Modular, Powerful Upgrade At DEMA Show Las Vegas

LEFEET is showcasing its new P1 underwater scooter at DEMA Show 2024 in Las Vegas.

The ultimate compact ride for underwater propulsion with its powerful performance, and adaptable features, LEFEET has made sure that this device meets the needs of the water enthusiast.

After five successful years with the S1 Pro, LEFEET has launched its latest innovation, the P1. This new model reflects feedback from divers, offering greater modularity, enhanced power, and versatility.

Key Features of the P1

Modular Design : Unlike the S1 Pro, the P1’s battery does not go inside the unit, it connects on the top making it compact and travel-friendly.

: Unlike the S1 Pro, the P1’s battery does not go inside the unit, it connects on the top making it compact and travel-friendly. Power Settings : The P1 includes an additional Level 4 power setting, while the P1XR (the entended range model) offers Level 5—aptly named Hurricane Mode. While you might not dive that fast, it shows the unit’s impressive capabilities.

: The P1 includes an additional Level 4 power setting, while the (the entended range model) offers Level 5—aptly named Hurricane Mode. While you might not dive that fast, it shows the unit’s impressive capabilities. Battery Options : P1 : Up to 60 minutes of intermittent use. P1XR : Up to 90 minutes with 50% more capacity.

:

Configuration and Accessories

Both models feature airplane-legal batteries and support versatile setups, including:

Single or dual configurations (P1 Double).

Tank and leg mounts.

Single-hand use.

Paddle and hardboard mounts

Positive buoyancy flotation devices

The wireless remote also offers a cable option for extended range control.

Weight and Pricing

P1 : 2.4 kg / 5.3 lbs.

P1XR : 3.2 kg / 7.05 lbs.

The P1 retails for US$1099/~€1043/~£869, while the P1XR retails for $1199/~€1138/~£948.

For more info, go to lefeet.com.