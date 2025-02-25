Mary Steenburgen Narrates Latest IMAX Film ‘Call of the Dolphins’

Oscar- and Golden Globe-winning actress Mary Steenburgen is narrating the latest MacGillivray Freeman Films 3D IMAX documentary about dolphins.

“Call of the Dolphins,” which began screening in select IMAX and giant-screen theaters this month, invites audiences on a journey into the fascinating world of wild dolphins, revealing the profound bond we share with these highly intelligent animals.

The film takes viewers beneath the ocean’s surface for an up-close exploration of how dolphins live, play and interact — both with each other and with humans.

Jonathan Bird, director and co-producer of the film, said:

“Mary Steenburgen is an exceptionally gifted artist and storyteller, and her voice will bring a unique warmth and depth to our film, which explores the deep bonds humans share with dolphins. This documentary offers a fresh, immersive experience with dolphins, and we are thrilled to have Mary’s talents help us bring this extraordinary journey to audiences.”

While Steenburgen herself said:

“Call of the Dolphins is an exciting opportunity for audiences to learn more about these remarkable creatures who have enthralled us for centuries. With its beautiful cinematography, the film is sure to inspire a profound appreciation for these intelligent animals and highlight the importance of protecting their precious ocean home.”

The film features a range of stories, including those of Captain Wayne Scott Smith, who has spent 35 years leading dolphin snorkeling trips in the Bahamas and who shares a unique bond with Atlantic spotted dolphins; researchers from Hawaii and Florida’s Sarasota Dolphin Research Program, who are uncovering the mysteries of dolphin behavior; and members of the IFAW Dolphin Rescue Center in Cape Cod, Massachusetts, who save more than 300 stranded dolphins each year.

“Call of the Dolphins” is Bird’s fourth giant-screen film, following “Ancient Caves,” which won three GSCA Film Achievement Awards including Best Film of the Year and Best Cinematography, “Astronaut: Ocean to Orbit” about NASA’s underwater training program for astronauts, and “Secrets of the Sea,” which Bird co-directed with Howard and Michele Hall and which also won a GSCA Best Film of the Year Award.

Check out the trailer below.