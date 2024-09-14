Saturday, September 14, 2024
Men’s Constant Weight Bi-Fins at the 33rd AIDA Freediving Depth World Championship

The fourth day of the 33rd AIDA Depth World Championship in Ajaccio, Corsica, it marked an exhilarating set of performances. Initially scheduled for the day before, the men’s Constant Weight Bi-Fins (CWTB) event was postponed due to unfavorable weather conditions. The delay, driven by strong winds and cold-water swells, set the stage for an even more anticipated competition.

Understanding Constant Weight Bi-Fins (CWTB)

Constant Weight with Bi-Fins (CWTB) is a freediving discipline where divers descend and ascend using bi-fins alone. This discipline requires divers to master technique, body position, and breath control to conserve energy while achieving great depths. CWTB is one of the core competitive freediving disciplines, providing a balance of strength, technique, and efficient use of oxygen.

RELATED: Freediving Disciplines Explained

Spotlight on Performances

The current men’s world record holder in CWTB, Alexey Molchanov, competing as an Individual Neutral Athlete, set a new world record of 125m. This remarkable achievement not only secured his title as World Champion but also marked his seventh world record in the CWTB discipline since its introduction in 2019 and the 35th world record of his career.

Andrey Matveenko, also an Individual Neutral Athlete, took the Silver medal with a depth of 112m. Petar Klovar from Croatia, who previously secured Gold in the Constant Weight No Fins (CNF) discipline, reached 105m to claim the Bronze.

National Records and Rising Stars

Several national records were broken during the event, highlighting the global reach and growing inclusivity of freediving as a sport. Notable new records include:

  • Jihoon Jang from Korea – 100m
  • Tommi Pasanen from Finland – 90m
  • Gonzalo Cortes Tavara from Peru – 80m

The fourth day of competition saw 31 male athletes from 23 countries, showcasing a mix of seasoned competitors and emerging talents from regions where freediving is gaining popularity.

Watch The Highlights

You can watch the highlights from Day 4 below or on YouTube.

Stay Updated

Stay updated with DeeperBlue.com for more insights and reports from the 33rd AIDA Freediving Depth World Championship.

