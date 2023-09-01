Miray Cruises Introduces Its New ‘Dive Around the World’ Program for A Three-Year World Cruise

Miray Cruises has announced an initiative for its upcoming three-year world cruise, where in partnership with The Dive Place in Clermont, Florida and Scuba Diving International (SDI), it will offer an exclusive “Dive Around the World” program.

Passengers embarking on the three-year voyage aboard MV LARA will be able to dive in diverse global locations while actively engaging in ocean cleanups, coral restoration initiatives and other sustainability projects.

Kendra Holmes, CEO of Miray Cruises, believes this partnership emphasizes the company’s dedication to responsible travel, adventure and environmental guardianship:

“We are elated to introduce the ‘Dive Around the World’ program, inviting our residents to explore the world’s oceans while actively contributing to their conservation. With the invaluable support of our partners, The Dive Place and SDI, we aspire to cultivate a community of environmentally conscious divers devoted to the safeguarding of our marine ecosystems.”

The recently established “The Dive Place at Sea,” in partnership with SDI, will coordinate with affiliated dive shops worldwide.

According to Cris Merz, Vice President of Business Development at SDI:

“We are thrilled to collaborate with Miray Cruises on this extraordinary ‘Dive Around the World’ program. This endeavor harmoniously aligns with our mission to endorse responsible diving and environmental stewardship. Together, we aim to craft an indelible odyssey for divers while nurturing a profound reverence for our planet’s oceans.”

Destinations on this diving expedition include:

Roatan, Honduras.

Koror and Helen Reef in Palau.

Bora Bora, Tahiti.

Reykjavik, Iceland.

The first cruise will set sail from Istanbul, Turkey on November 1st, 2023. For more information and bookings, go to LifeAtSeaCruises.com.