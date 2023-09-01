Friday, September 1, 2023
Miray Cruises Introduces Its New ‘Dive Around the World’ Program for A Three-Year World Cruise

Sam Helmy
By Sam Helmy

Life at Sea Cruises
Life at Sea Cruises

Miray Cruises has announced an initiative for its upcoming three-year world cruise, where in partnership with The Dive Place in Clermont, Florida and Scuba Diving International (SDI), it will offer an exclusive “Dive Around the World” program.

Passengers embarking on the three-year voyage aboard MV LARA will be able to dive in diverse global locations while actively engaging in ocean cleanups, coral restoration initiatives and other sustainability projects.

MV Lara
MV Lara

Kendra Holmes, CEO of Miray Cruises, believes this partnership emphasizes the company’s dedication to responsible travel, adventure and environmental guardianship:

“We are elated to introduce the ‘Dive Around the World’ program, inviting our residents to explore the world’s oceans while actively contributing to their conservation. With the invaluable support of our partners, The Dive Place and SDI, we aspire to cultivate a community of environmentally conscious divers devoted to the safeguarding of our marine ecosystems.”

The recently established “The Dive Place at Sea,” in partnership with SDI, will coordinate with affiliated dive shops worldwide.

According to Cris Merz, Vice President of Business Development at SDI:

“We are thrilled to collaborate with Miray Cruises on this extraordinary ‘Dive Around the World’ program. This endeavor harmoniously aligns with our mission to endorse responsible diving and environmental stewardship. Together, we aim to craft an indelible odyssey for divers while nurturing a profound reverence for our planet’s oceans.”

Destinations on this diving expedition include:

  • Roatan, Honduras.
  • Koror and Helen Reef in Palau.
  • Bora Bora, Tahiti.
  • Reykjavik, Iceland.

The first cruise will set sail from Istanbul, Turkey on November 1st, 2023. For more information and bookings, go to LifeAtSeaCruises.com.



Sam Helmy is a TDI/SDI Instructor Trainer, and PADI Staff and Trimix Instructor. Diving for 28 years, a dive pro for 14, I have traveled extensively chasing my passion for diving. I am passionate about everything diving, with a keen interest in exploration, Sharks and big stuff, Photography and Decompression theory. Diving is definitely the one and only passion that has stayed with me my whole life! Sam is a Staff Writer for DeeperBlue.com

