Molchanovs Unveils New A6063 Nose Clip

Molchanovs recently introduced their newest aluminum nose clip, the A6063.

The A6063 still has everything that you loved about the previous one with new innovations to make it even better. The clip’s comfort and precision have been improved by not having any teeth so it can be more safely secured in any position. The cable is also attached from the side and being 50% thinner, it gives a tighter compression while still looking tasteful.

Alexey Molchanov and his team found that the issue with a lot of nose clips is that they’re either too tight or too loose. The cause of the poor fit usually comes from two things: the step mechanism and padding the doesn’t fit securely. This is where Molchanov says the new nose clip has solved this issue:

“I was personally involved in all steps of development. We looked through all requests we got from our athletes and students. Then visualizing out next edge in design, testing performance, and comfort, I can say I am really proud of this little masterpiece. It also wouldn’t be possible without our awesome team, my partner Chris and you, our freediving community.”

The A6063 retails for €65 (~US$76). For more info, go to molchanovs.com.