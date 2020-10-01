Thursday, October 1, 2020
Freediving

Molchanovs Unveils New A6063 Nose Clip

John Liang
By John Liang

-

Molchanovs Unveils New A6063 Nose Clip
Molchanovs Unveils New A6063 Nose Clip

Molchanovs recently introduced their newest aluminum nose clip, the A6063.

The A6063 still has everything that you loved about the previous one with new innovations to make it even better. The clip’s comfort and precision have been improved by not having any teeth so it can be more safely secured in any position. The cable is also attached from the side and being 50% thinner, it gives a tighter compression while still looking tasteful.

Alexey Molchanov and his team found that the issue with a lot of nose clips is that they’re either too tight or too loose. The cause of the poor fit usually comes from two things: the step mechanism and padding the doesn’t fit securely. This is where Molchanov says the new nose clip has solved this issue:

“I was personally involved in all steps of development. We looked through all requests we got from our athletes and students. Then visualizing out next edge in design, testing performance, and comfort, I can say I am really proud of this little masterpiece. It also wouldn’t be possible without our awesome team, my partner Chris and you, our freediving community.”

The A6063 retails for €65 (~US$76). For more info, go to molchanovs.com.

John Liang
John Lianghttps://www.deeperblue.com/
John Liang is the News Editor at DeeperBlue.com. He first got the diving bug while in High School in Cairo, Egypt, where he earned his PADI Open Water Diver certification in the Red Sea off the Sinai Peninsula. Since then, John has dived in a volcanic lake in Guatemala, among white-tipped sharks off the Pacific Coast of Costa Rica, and other places including a pool in Las Vegas helping to break the world record for the largest underwater press conference.

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

CONNECT WITH US

300,244FansLike
69,681FollowersFollow
2,510FollowersFollow
20,631FollowersFollow
25,256FollowersFollow

WHO IS DEEPERBLUE.COM

DeeperBlue.com is the World’s Largest Community dedicated to FreedivingScuba Diving, Ocean Advocacy, and Diving Travel.

We’ve been dedicated to bringing you the freshest news, features, and discussions from around the underwater world since 1996.

POPULAR POSTS THIS WEEK

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

ISSN 1469-865X | Copyright © 1996 - 2020 deeperblue.net limited. Use of this site is governed by the User Agreement, Privacy Policy and Disclosure Policy.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US