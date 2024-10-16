NASA Astronaut To Be Featured Speaker At Fins Attached Gala In November

Michael Gernhardt, being both a NASA astronaut and an engineer with deep knowledge of extreme environments, brings a unique perspective to ocean conservation.

To that end, Gernhardt will be taking part in Fins Attached’s discussion during the “Saving Our Sea from a Mile High” Gala in Denver, Colorado on November 2nd, 2024.

While at NASA, Gernhardt’s technical assignments included flight software verification in the Shuttle Avionics Integration Laboratory (SAIL), as well as the development of nitrox diving to support training for both the Hubble Space Telescope repair as well as a variety of Space Station EVA developments.

He was also the leader of an international research team that developed a new pre-breathe exercise protocol that improved the safety and efficiency of space walks from the ISS.

Check out the video below where Gernhardt talks about how underwater training prepared him for spacewalks, and click here to register for the Fins Attached gala.