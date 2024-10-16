Wednesday, October 16, 2024
Scuba Diving

NASA Astronaut To Be Featured Speaker At Fins Attached Gala In November

John Liang
By John Liang

-

NASA Astronaut Michael Gernhardt
NASA Astronaut Michael Gernhardt

Michael Gernhardt, being both a NASA astronaut and an engineer with deep knowledge of extreme environments, brings a unique perspective to ocean conservation.

To that end, Gernhardt will be taking part in Fins Attached’s discussion during the “Saving Our Sea from a Mile High” Gala in Denver, Colorado on November 2nd, 2024.

While at NASA, Gernhardt’s technical assignments included flight software verification in the Shuttle Avionics Integration Laboratory (SAIL), as well as the development of nitrox diving to support training for both the Hubble Space Telescope repair as well as a variety of Space Station EVA developments.

He was also the leader of an international research team that developed a new pre-breathe exercise protocol that improved the safety and efficiency of space walks from the ISS.

Check out the video below where Gernhardt talks about how underwater training prepared him for spacewalks, and click here to register for the Fins Attached gala.

John Liang
John Lianghttps://www.deeperblue.com/
John Liang is the News Editor at DeeperBlue.com. He first got the diving bug while in High School in Cairo, Egypt, where he earned his PADI Open Water Diver certification in the Red Sea off the Sinai Peninsula. Since then, John has dived in a volcanic lake in Guatemala, among white-tipped sharks off the Pacific Coast of Costa Rica, and other places including a pool in Las Vegas helping to break the world record for the largest underwater press conference.

RELATED ARTICLES

SEARCH

CONNECT WITH US

858,282FansLike
112,176FollowersFollow
2,738FollowersFollow
22,801FollowersFollow
13,177FollowersFollow
25,921FollowersFollow
2,531SubscribersSubscribe

RECENT ARTICLES

WHO IS DEEPERBLUE.COM

DeeperBlue.com is the World’s Largest Community dedicated to FreedivingScuba Diving, Ocean Advocacy, and Diving Travel.

We’ve been dedicated to bringing you the freshest news, features, and discussions from around the underwater world since 1996.

POPULAR POSTS THIS WEEK

ABOUT US

ISSN 1469-865X | Copyright © 1996 - 2024 deeperblue.net limited. Use of this site is governed by the User Agreement, Privacy Policy and Disclosure Policy.

Contact us: hello@deeperblue.com

FOLLOW US