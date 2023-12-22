Friday, December 22, 2023
Scuba Diving

NAUI Awards DAN Its 2023 Innovation Award

Sam Helmy
By Sam Helmy

-

DAN Receives NAUI Innovation Award
The Divers Alert Network has received NAUI’s 2023 Innovation Award.

The prestigious prize is awarded to organizations and individuals who have made significant contributions to the advancement of diving education and have had a significant impact on the industry through innovation.

The award recognizes DAN’s longstanding commitment to diver safety education and excellence and the positive impact the agency has had on the community through its pioneering work in developing safe diving practices and education.

Commenting on the award, NAUI Worldwide Executive Director Cliff Richardson stated:

“NAUI is proud of its continuing partnership with Divers Alert Network. This well-deserved award is a manifestation of DAN’s work in support not only of NAUI but the entire dive industry.”

 While DAN President and CEO Bill Ziefle added:

“We’re grateful to NAUI for this recognition. Over the past few years, we’ve made progress in key areas to make our products and programs more widely available — and to make diving safer for all. We’re gratified to know these programs are appreciated by divers and dive operators.”

You can check out a video of DAN’s innovations below.

Innovation Shapes Our Future

SourceDiveNewsWire
Sam Helmy
Sam Helmy is a TDI/SDI Instructor Trainer, and PADI Staff and Trimix Instructor. Diving for 28 years, a dive pro for 14, I have traveled extensively chasing my passion for diving. I am passionate about everything diving, with a keen interest in exploration, Sharks and big stuff, Photography and Decompression theory. Diving is definitely the one and only passion that has stayed with me my whole life! Sam is a Staff Writer for DeeperBlue.com

