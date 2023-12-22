NAUI Awards DAN Its 2023 Innovation Award

The Divers Alert Network has received NAUI’s 2023 Innovation Award.

The prestigious prize is awarded to organizations and individuals who have made significant contributions to the advancement of diving education and have had a significant impact on the industry through innovation.

The award recognizes DAN’s longstanding commitment to diver safety education and excellence and the positive impact the agency has had on the community through its pioneering work in developing safe diving practices and education.

Commenting on the award, NAUI Worldwide Executive Director Cliff Richardson stated:

“NAUI is proud of its continuing partnership with Divers Alert Network. This well-deserved award is a manifestation of DAN’s work in support not only of NAUI but the entire dive industry.”

While DAN President and CEO Bill Ziefle added:

“We’re grateful to NAUI for this recognition. Over the past few years, we’ve made progress in key areas to make our products and programs more widely available — and to make diving safer for all. We’re gratified to know these programs are appreciated by divers and dive operators.”

You can check out a video of DAN’s innovations below.