The Ocean Exploration Trust is now accepting submissions for its annual Nautilus Expedition Season Patch and Sticker design contest.

The contest is open for students ages 5 to 18, and the submission deadline is March 8, 2024.

The winning design will be displayed by members of OET’s Corps of Exploration during the 2024 cruise season.

For more info and to access the entry form for the patch design contest, go to nautilus.org.