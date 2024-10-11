Friday, October 11, 2024
Nautilus UK Ltd & Dived Up Publications Team Up for Book Distribution

Sam Helmy
Sam Helmy

Dived Up and Nautilus Partnership
Dived Up and Nautilus Partnership

Dived Up Publications and Nautilus UK Ltd. have announced a new book distribution partnership.

The new partnership will allow Nautilus to distribute Dived Up Publications’ entire catalog. It brings together one of diving’s leading publishers with one of diving’s leading distributors.

Commenting on the new partnership, Dived Up Editor-in-Chief Alex Gibson stated:

“We are thrilled to partner with Nautilus. Their deep understanding of the diving market and established distribution channels make them the ideal partner to expand the reach of our range of diving-related books.”

While Brett Thorpe, the owner of Nautilus UK Ltd, stated:

“We are excited to welcome Dived Up Publications to our portfolio. Their high-quality dive books are a perfect complement to our existing range of products. In a world of digital media, it’s refreshing to be able to offer high quality physical media which will still be with us in 50 years. We look forward to working closely with Dived Up to ensure their books reach a wider audience.”

Sam Helmy is a TDI/SDI Instructor Trainer, and PADI Staff and Trimix Instructor. Diving for 28 years, a dive pro for 14, I have traveled extensively chasing my passion for diving. I am passionate about everything diving, with a keen interest in exploration, Sharks and big stuff, Photography and Decompression theory. Diving is definitely the one and only passion that has stayed with me my whole life! Sam is a Staff Writer for DeeperBlue.com

