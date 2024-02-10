New Ambassador Program Announced By Mother of Corals

A new Ambassador program has been launched by the non-profit organization Mother of Corals.

The program is aimed at individuals with a true passion for marine conservation. Program participants learn to make a real impact on the ocean coral ecosystems.

The new ambassador program will take place in Bocas del Toro, Panama. The course is open to all levels, from divers to soon-to-be divers, conservationists and students.

Taking the course, participants learn about a wide range of coral restoration activities, including:

The science behind coral restoration.

The various techniques used in restoring coral reefs to their former glory.

How to engage with the local community to improve the restoration efforts.

The Ambassador Program season will start in April 2024.

You can find out more information here.