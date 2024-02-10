New Ambassador Program Announced By Mother of Corals

A new Ambassador program has been launched by the non-profit organization Mother of Corals.
The program is aimed at individuals with a true passion for marine conservation. Program participants learn to make a real impact on the ocean coral ecosystems.
The new ambassador program will take place in Bocas del Toro, Panama. The course is open to all levels, from divers to soon-to-be divers, conservationists and students.
Taking the course, participants learn about a wide range of coral restoration activities, including:
- The science behind coral restoration.
- The various techniques used in restoring coral reefs to their former glory.
- How to engage with the local community to improve the restoration efforts.
The Ambassador Program season will start in April 2024.
You can find out more information here.