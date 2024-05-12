Sunday, May 12, 2024
New Book About Diving The Andrea Doria Released

Deep Descent

A new book by diver Kevin McMurray follows a dedicated group of deep-diving wreck fanatics as they explore the wreck of the Andrea Doria.

The book, “Deep Descent: Adventure and Death Diving the Andrea Doria,” offers a unique perspective from inside the team.

While many books have been written about the wreck, this one looks at a unique group of individuals and their spirit as they push the boundaries of exploration in their quest to explore and dive the wreck.

The Andrea Doria sank in July 1956, with the loss of 51 people, and lay in the waters off the US East Coast. The wreck is at a depth of 251ft/76m, and the ship gained fame due to the rescue operation launched after the vessel’s collision with the MV Stockholm when nearly all 1,700 people on board were rescued.

The new book is available on Amazon.

