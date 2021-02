OZTek and OZDive Expo have announced the postponement and new dates for their diving conference.

The conference will move to 2022 and will take place on October 1-2, 2022. The event will be held in the state of Victoria, at the Melbourne Conference & Exhibition Centre.

The move is in response to the global COVID-19 pandemic, which has brought havoc to the world. As a result, the organizers feel the best chance of putting on the show is to hold it in 2022.

You can find out more here.