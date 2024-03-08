Friday, March 8, 2024
New Diving Book Scuba Diving Operational Risk Management Now Available

Sam Helmy
By Sam Helmy

-

Scuba Diving Operational Risk Management book
A new book, “Scuba Diving Operational Risk Management,” by Claudio Gino Ferreri, is now available.

Ferreri brings a wealth of security, police and military diving knowledge to this book. His career highlights include:

  • A former member of the Australian SAS Special Forces Unit.
  • Permanent acting police senior sergeant with the Western Australia counter­terrorism and bomb disposal teams.
  • Government security manager for the Anti Corruption Commission and Corruption and Crime Commission.
  • Committee member and Diving Officer to the Underwater Explorers Club of Western Australia.

Risk management has been Ferreri’s life work, and he brings the principles he has learned to his new book. The book details step-by-step procedures for pinpointing the main causes of dangers in scuba diving and how to mitigate them.

The book is available at most online retailers.

Sam is a Staff Writer for DeeperBlue.com

DeeperBlue.com is the World's Largest Community dedicated to Freediving, Scuba Diving, Ocean Advocacy, and Diving Travel.

We've been dedicated to bringing you the freshest news, features, and discussions from around the underwater world since 1996.

