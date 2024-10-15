New German Diving Brand DYNAMICNORD Enters The UK Market

A new German dive equipment brand, DYNAMICNORD, has entered the UK market.
The brand is designed and engineered in Germany and made in Europe. It produces a functional, innovative and sustainable line of dive gear. In addition, the brand also produces technical, feeding and swimwear products.
So far, the lineup of DYNAMICNORD products includes:
- Regulators.
- Computers.
- BCDs.
- Suits.
- Masks.
- Snorkels.
- Fins.
- Dry suits.
- Bags.
- Dive accessories.
The team focuses on sustainability, and 80% of all products are made in Europe. Also, the company supports various environmental organizations such as CRAM and ElasmOcean.
You can find out more about DYNAMICNORD here.