New German Diving Brand DYNAMICNORD Enters The UK Market

A new German dive equipment brand, DYNAMICNORD, has entered the UK market.

The brand is designed and engineered in Germany and made in Europe. It produces a functional, innovative and sustainable line of dive gear. In addition, the brand also produces technical, feeding and swimwear products.

So far, the lineup of DYNAMICNORD products includes:

Regulators.

Computers.

BCDs.

Suits.

Masks.

Snorkels.

Fins.

Dry suits.

Bags.

Dive accessories.

The team focuses on sustainability, and 80% of all products are made in Europe. Also, the company supports various environmental organizations such as CRAM and ElasmOcean.

You can find out more about DYNAMICNORD here.