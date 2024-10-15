Tuesday, October 15, 2024
New German Diving Brand DYNAMICNORD Enters The UK Market

By Sam Helmy

DYNAMICNORD second stage regulator
A new German dive equipment brand, DYNAMICNORD, has entered the UK market.

The brand is designed and engineered in Germany and made in Europe. It produces a functional, innovative and sustainable line of dive gear. In addition, the brand also produces technical, feeding and swimwear products.

So far, the lineup of DYNAMICNORD products includes:

  • Regulators.
  • Computers.
  • BCDs.
  • Suits.
  • Masks.
  • Snorkels.
  • Fins.
  • Dry suits.
  • Bags.
  • Dive accessories.

The team focuses on sustainability, and 80% of all products are made in Europe. Also, the company supports various environmental organizations such as CRAM and ElasmOcean.

You can find out more about DYNAMICNORD here.

Sam Helmy is a TDI/SDI Instructor Trainer, and PADI Staff and Trimix Instructor. Diving for 28 years, a dive pro for 14, I have traveled extensively chasing my passion for diving. I am passionate about everything diving, with a keen interest in exploration, Sharks and big stuff, Photography and Decompression theory. Diving is definitely the one and only passion that has stayed with me my whole life! Sam is a Staff Writer for DeeperBlue.com

