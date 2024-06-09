New Red Sea Wreck Diving Book Due Out In July

A new book by acclaimed diver and explorer Howard Rosenstein is set for release next month.

“Treasures, Shipwrecks, and the Dawn of Red Sea Diving” takes readers on a journey that includes founding the first dive school in Sharm El Sheikh.

The book is a captivating history of a journey of exploration and a passion for diving, including how to walk the delicate balance between nations at war and much more.

The book features over 200 images by the author and others that serve as a historical record of the history of diving in the Red Sea.

The book features forewords by “Her Deepness” Dr. Slyvia Earle and famed underwater photographer David Doubilet.

“Treasures, Shipwrecks, and the Dawn of Red Sea Diving” is set for release on July 2nd, 2024 and will retail for £30/~US$38/~€35.