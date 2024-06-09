Sunday, June 9, 2024
New Red Sea Wreck Diving Book Due Out In July

By Sam Helmy

-

Red Sea Diving Book Now Available

A new book by acclaimed diver and explorer Howard Rosenstein is set for release next month.

“Treasures, Shipwrecks, and the Dawn of Red Sea Diving” takes readers on a journey that includes founding the first dive school in Sharm El Sheikh.

The book is a captivating history of a journey of exploration and a passion for diving, including how to walk the delicate balance between nations at war and much more.

The book features over 200 images by the author and others that serve as a historical record of the history of diving in the Red Sea.

The book features forewords by “Her Deepness” Dr. Slyvia Earle and famed underwater photographer David Doubilet.

“Treasures, Shipwrecks, and the Dawn of Red Sea Diving” is set for release on July 2nd, 2024 and will retail for £30/~US$38/~€35.

Sam Helmy is a TDI/SDI Instructor Trainer, and PADI Staff and Trimix Instructor. Diving for 28 years, a dive pro for 14, I have traveled extensively chasing my passion for diving. I am passionate about everything diving, with a keen interest in exploration, Sharks and big stuff, Photography and Decompression theory. Diving is definitely the one and only passion that has stayed with me my whole life! Sam is a Staff Writer for DeeperBlue.com

