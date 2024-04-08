Monday, April 8, 2024
New Scuba Hand Signal Book Available For Purchase

Sam Helmy
By Sam Helmy

Everything You Want to Know About Scuba Diving Hand Signals
Everything You Want to Know About Scuba Diving Hand Signals

Divers looking to fine tune their underwater communication can purchase a new book called “Scuba Diving Hand Signals.”

The book covers over 240 used hand signals, which means even the most experienced divers will have something to learn from the book. The pages covering hand signals for wildlife also feature QR codes that lead readers to supplemental resources.

The book groups hand signals into multiple broad categories, including:

  • Problem and emergency signals
  • Training signals
  • Air Pressure and number signals
  • Underwater wildlife signals
  • Environment signals
  • Emotion signals
  • Miscellaneous signals

You can purchase the book here.

