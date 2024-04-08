New Scuba Hand Signal Book Available For Purchase

Divers looking to fine tune their underwater communication can purchase a new book called “Scuba Diving Hand Signals.”

The book covers over 240 used hand signals, which means even the most experienced divers will have something to learn from the book. The pages covering hand signals for wildlife also feature QR codes that lead readers to supplemental resources.

The book groups hand signals into multiple broad categories, including:

Problem and emergency signals

Training signals

Air Pressure and number signals

Underwater wildlife signals

Environment signals

Emotion signals

Miscellaneous signals

