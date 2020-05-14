The Abingdon Co. is announcing a new YouTube channel about women in adventurous activities like scuba diving, car racing, flying, X Sports, or watchmaking.

Debuting June 1st, 2020, the intent of the channel is to highlight different lifestyles that women normally may not be exposed to try. Each episode is meant to empower the viewer to try something new as well as empower the main subject by highlighting her activity and passion. Many of the lifestyles presented are related to STEAM and adrenaline sports. All of the subjects come from all age groups and backgrounds, with the youngest girl being 4 years old.

According to Abingdon Co. CEO Abingdon Mullin:

“Watching this channel could change someone’s life. Especially in today’s environment, we need to surround ourselves with positive influences. Each episode is intended to show you how you too can do what these women do. There is a full year of inspiring stories that the channel is ready to release weekly. You’re about to get motivated.”

The first episode released will be about Natalie Decker, a race car driver in the NASCAR Truck Series. Natalie shows Abingdon all of the behind the scenes action at the Pennzoil 400 at the Las Vegas Speedway before she takes the track. Other episodes include scuba diving Lake Mead, Base Jumping from Camelback Mountain in Arizona, and aerobatic flying in Las Vegas with The Suell family, whose daughters were recently on the Kelly Clarkson Show.

