NOAA Is Offering A $20,000 Reward For Info On A Wounded Sawfish

The US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is offering a US$20,000 (~€18,462) reward for information on who injured and killed an endangered sawfish in the Florida Keys.

In an Instagram post, NOAA Fisheries said:

“We’re investigating the death of an endangered sawfish in the Florida Keys. After witnesses reported a struggling sawfish, NOAA Office of Law Enforcement officers and a [US Fish and Wildlife Service] refuge officer discovered the sawfish was missing its rostrum (the “saw” part of its nose). Officials believe it was removed between the evening of January 30 to the morning of January 31. We are offering a reward up to $20,000 for information about who injured the sawfish and/or removed the rostrum.”

NOAA is encouraging people to call its Enforcement Hotline at (800) 853-1964. While tips can be left anonymously, the agency says you’ll need to include your name and contact information to be eligible for the reward.