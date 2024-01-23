Tuesday, January 23, 2024
NOAA Releases Latest Marine Sanctuary Poster

By John Liang

Hawaiian Islands Humpback Whale NMS (Image credit: Matthew Mcintosh/NOAA)
Just in time for the peak of humpback whale season in Hawaii, NOAA’s Office of National Marine Sanctuaries has released the latest sanctuary poster featuring the Hawaiian Islands Humpback Whale National Marine Sanctuary.

This artwork by Matthew Mcintosh features the iconic Humpback Whale (kohola) for which the sanctuary is named.

Hawaiian Islands Humpback Whale National Marine Sanctuary was designated in 1992 to protect humpback whales (kohola) and their habitat in Hawai’i. The sanctuary safeguards kohola breeding, calving and nursing grounds in waters around the main Hawaiian Islands.

Encompassing 1,370 square miles (3,548 square kilometers) of federal and state waters, the sanctuary extends from the shoreline to the 600-foot/183-meter depth contour and is composed of five separate marine protected areas, accessible from six of the main Hawaiian Islands.

Check out the poster below, and learn more about the National Marine Sanctuary System Poster Series here.

Image credit: Matthew Mcintosh/NOAA
John Liang is the News Editor at DeeperBlue.com. He first got the diving bug while in High School in Cairo, Egypt, where he earned his PADI Open Water Diver certification in the Red Sea off the Sinai Peninsula. Since then, John has dived in a volcanic lake in Guatemala, among white-tipped sharks off the Pacific Coast of Costa Rica, and other places including a pool in Las Vegas helping to break the world record for the largest underwater press conference.

