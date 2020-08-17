Ocean Plastic Pollution Set To Increase Massively

In a sobering report published by the journal Science, plastic pollution in our oceans is set to increase massively, with a tripling of the flow of plastic by 2040.

The increase will have resulted in a mind-blowing 1.3 billion metric tons of plastic ending up in our oceans.

The study found that without measures being taken, the current annual rate of 11 million tons would jump to a whopping 29 million tons by 2040.

While it is tempting to think all is lost, it is not quite. Researchers found that by adopting policies and technologies that already exist, the volume of plastic entering our oceans can be reduced by 80%.

The measures include plastic product substitution and using more biodegradable materials, as well as expanding waster collection and recycling in developing countries.

You can find the report here.