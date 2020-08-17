Monday, August 17, 2020
Ocean Plastic Pollution Set To Increase Massively

By Sam Helmy

Plastic bag floating in the ocean, a bag in the water. The concept of environmental pollution, non-decomposable plastic, increased debris in the world's oceans.
In a sobering report published by the journal Science, plastic pollution in our oceans is set to increase massively, with a tripling of the flow of plastic by 2040.

The increase will have resulted in a mind-blowing 1.3 billion metric tons of plastic ending up in our oceans.

The study found that without measures being taken, the current annual rate of 11 million tons would jump to a whopping 29 million tons by 2040.

While it is tempting to think all is lost, it is not quite. Researchers found that by adopting policies and technologies that already exist, the volume of plastic entering our oceans can be reduced by 80%.

The measures include plastic product substitution and using more biodegradable materials, as well as expanding waster collection and recycling in developing countries.

You can find the report here.

SourceDivephotoguide.com
Sam Helmy is a TDI/SDI Instructor Trainer, and PADI Staff and Trimix Instructor. Diving for 28 years, a dive pro for 14, I have traveled extensively chasing my passion for diving. I am passionate about everything diving, with a keen interest in exploration, Sharks and big stuff, Photography and Decompression theory. Diving is definitely the one and only passion that has stayed with me my whole life!

