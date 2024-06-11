Oceanic+ Dive Housing Nabs Red Dot Product Design Award

Oceanic recently announced that its Oceanic+ Dive Housing has won with the 2024 Red Dot Design Award.

The company’s dive housing impressed the jury with its sleek and functional design, seamlessly integrating with both Apple Watch Ultra and iPhone devices to transform them into fully functional dive computers.

Mike Huish, CEO of Huish Outdoors, said:

“We are thrilled to receive the 2024 Red Dot Product Design Award for the Oceanic+ Dive Housing. This accolade is a testament to our relentless pursuit of excellence in design and technology in the dive industry. We are immensely proud of our team’s hard work and commitment to innovation.”