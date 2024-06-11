Tuesday, June 11, 2024
Oceanic+ Dive Housing Nabs Red Dot Product Design Award

John Liang
By John Liang

Oceanic+ Dive Housing Wins 2024 Red Dot Award
Oceanic recently announced that its Oceanic+ Dive Housing has won with the 2024 Red Dot Design Award.

The company’s dive housing impressed the jury with its sleek and functional design, seamlessly integrating with both Apple Watch Ultra and iPhone devices to transform them into fully functional dive computers.

Mike Huish, CEO of Huish Outdoors, said:

“We are thrilled to receive the 2024 Red Dot Product Design Award for the Oceanic+ Dive Housing. This accolade is a testament to our relentless pursuit of excellence in design and technology in the dive industry. We are immensely proud of our team’s hard work and commitment to innovation.”

John Liang is the News Editor at DeeperBlue.com. He first got the diving bug while in High School in Cairo, Egypt, where he earned his PADI Open Water Diver certification in the Red Sea off the Sinai Peninsula. Since then, John has dived in a volcanic lake in Guatemala, among white-tipped sharks off the Pacific Coast of Costa Rica, and other places including a pool in Las Vegas helping to break the world record for the largest underwater press conference.

