OrcaTorch Flex Their New Beams At DEMA Show 2024

Victoria Brown
By Victoria Brown

OrcaTorch ZD710
OrcaTorch is highlighting the ZD710 dive torch at DEMA Show 2024.

The ZD710 is designed to bring flexibility for diverse underwater lighting needs, whether exploring caves or observing marine life. 

Brightness That Shines Through the Deep

The ZD710 is powered by a Luminus LED that delivers up to 3000 lumens of brightness. Its 21700 5000mAh lithium-ion battery provides solid power, and the 6-degree beam angle gives you a sharply focused spotlight.

Whether you’re navigating through murky waters or admiring vibrant coral reefs, the ZD710 offers four brightness modes: 250, 750, 1600 and 2700 lumens, allowing you to tailor the light to your environment. It also sports an adjustable beam angle ranging from a focused spot to a wide 76° flood, you’ll have no trouble adapting to both macro and micro diving scenarios.

Built to Brave the Depths

Engineered for durability, the ZD710 features a rugged aluminium body with a hard-anodized finish that resists wear and tear, even in the harshest conditions. Its titanium alloy button ensures reliability and corrosion resistance, while the depth rating of 150 meters makes it a trusted companion for deep dives.

To safeguard against accidental activation while you are on the move, the ZD710 includes a safety lock feature. Pair this with intelligent temperature control to prevent overheating, and you’ve got a torch that’s as smart as it is tough.

Power That Keeps Up

The ZD710’s 5000mAh 21700 USB-C rechargeable battery offers a generous nine hours and 30 minutes of runtime, so it lasts through even the longest dives. Plus, its battery indicator light keeps you informed of power levels, while reverse polarity protection guards against improper battery installation.

Set to launch in Q1 2025, contact your local dealer for more information.

Find out where to buy here.

Victoria Brown
Victoria Brown
Victoria is a staff writer for DeeperBlue.com. Avidly exploring the underworld since she was twelve, Victoria has been a professional diver for sixteen years and is now based back in the UK following many years touring the snowiest peaks and deepest green seas. From safety diving on media projects to creating content for the coolest brands in the diving industry, she has diving written all over her. Topside she can be found flying about on her bicycle or taking snaps of Sharky the cat.

