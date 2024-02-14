PADI Announces New 2024 AmbassaDivers

PADI this week announced the newest AmbassaDivers for 2024, selected for their passion and dedication to protecting our shared blue planet.

Earlier this year, the duo of award-winning Indian actress Sonakshi Sinha and her dive buddy Indian actor and businessman Zaheer Iqbal were announced as some of this year’s newest PADI AmbassaDiver inductees. Now over 20 other passionate scuba divers join the ranks.

According to Julie Andersen, senior director of brand for PADI Worldwide:

“In each of their own unique ways, our new AmbassaDivers stand out and lead by example, inspiring others to step up, pursue their passion, and be superheroes for the ocean. They are shining examples of how to protect what you love – and inspire others to do the same.

“This year’s esteemed group highlights the diversity and commitment that it will take to safeguard the world’s largest and most important ecosystem. From adaptive divers proving the healing powers of the ocean to young children showing you are never too young to make real change in your communities, they are all true advocates for our blue planet and will help us create one billion PADI Torchbearers.”

The following individuals were named to the 2024 AmbassaDiver roster:

Mariyam Firusha (Island Vaikaradhoo Maldives)

India Black (Poole, Dorset)

Radhika Sharma (Delhi, India)

Leng Yein: (Kuantan, Pahang, Malaysia)

Giosue Reale (Siracusa, Italy)

Mariana Saad Vargas (Ponta Grossa, Paraná, Brasil)

Kritika Goel (Vellore, Tamil Nadu, India)

Sarah Miller (California, United States)

Laura Quesada (Madrid, Spain)

Kayleigh Slowey (Teignmouth, Devon, UK)

Karol Yela (Pasto, Nariño, Colombia)

Sara Gojer (Bangalore, India)

Katt Andryskova (Geneva, Switzerland)

Jessica Pita (Benoni, Gauteng, South Africa)

Jillian Taylor (Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada)

Tyrell Crosby (Henderson, Nevada, United States)

Aakash Malhotra (Palampur, Himachal Pradesh, India)

Luciana Maldonado (Neuquén, Patagonia, Argentina)

Mariam Al Saif (Kuwait)

Prachi and Harsh (Mumbai, India)

Expedition Rove (Houston, Texas, and Yorkshire, England)

Manami Azuma (Nara, Japan)

Yumi Shirai (Kanagawa, Japan)

Viridiana Alvarez Chavez (Aguascalientes, Mexico)

Hiroshi “KUMA” Sato (Sanriku, Japan)

Captain Jason Chambers (Canberra, Australia)

Kundai Murapa (Harare, Zimbabwe)

Learn more about the PADI AmbassaDiver team here, or follow PADI on Facebook, Instagram and X.