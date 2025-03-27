PADI Sets July 19 As 11th Annual Women’s Dive Day

For the 11th year straight, PADI is calling on its 6,600 Dive Centers and Resorts as well as 128,000 Professionals around the globe to join in hosting local events for the annual Women’s Dive Day on July 19, 2025.

Over the past decade, PADI dive centers and instructors have created a movement that has inspired more women of all ages to discover the transformative power of diving. More than 1,500 events in over 100 countries have encouraged scuba divers, freedivers and mermaids to come together to continue their dive education, plant new coral nurseries, perform beach and underwater cleanups, set a world record for the longest underwater female human chain, fundraise for breast cancer research and local women’s shelters and take their first breaths underwater as the newest PADI divers.

According to Kristin Valette Wirth, chief brand and membership officer for PADI Worldwide:

“Since launching in 2015, PADI’s Women in Diving initiative has been a catalyst for the dive community to break down barriers and empower divers of all genders, ages, races, backgrounds, and abilities to explore and protect the ocean.

“Women are being celebrated for their achievements in ocean exploration, marine conservation, education, visual arts, science, technology, technical diving, and social leadership. They are driving a collective movement that empowers women of all ages to elevate their voices, lead with purpose, and inspire others to explore, protect, and celebrate the ocean.”

Before PADI Women’s Dive Day began, female certifications made up under 35% of total yearly certifications for the agency. As of 2025, they have grown to make up nearly 40% of total certifications – closing the gender gap in diving at all levels.

PADI is encouraging members to plan their own events and register them as soon as possible, inviting their communities, both divers and non-divers alike, to participate in a Women’s Dive Day event on July 19, 2025. These events will be promoted on the PADI Women’s Dive Day Event Locator – allowing people to easily find events within their own community.

Valette Wirth adds:

“We invite the global PADI Membership to continue with setting the standard for gender inclusivity in ocean exploration by celebrating diversity in diving, empowering female divers, fostering connections, and inspiring ocean exploration. PADI Women’s Dive Day provides PADI Members a unique opportunity to connect with your local community, motivate new students to take their first breath underwater, entice divers to earn their next certification, or simply give a reason to connect with the ocean and each other.”

To register a PADI Women’s Dive Day event, go to padi.com/women/hostanevent.