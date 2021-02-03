Thursday, February 4, 2021
Freediving

Panerai Releases Guillaume Nery Edition Watch

Panerai Releases Guillaume Nery Edition Watch 1
By Sam Helmy

-

Panerai Luminor Marina 44 mm
Panerai Luminor Marina 44 mm

Watchmaker Panerai is celebrating freediver Guillaume Néry’s achievements with the release of the Panerai Luminor Marina 44mm Guillaume Néry Edition.

The watch features a host of advanced features, including a body cast from sandblasted DMLS titanium. It also features a protective black rubber coating on the bezel, crown, and lever.

Discussing his career and the new watch, Néry stated about his career:

“In 2022, I’ll be 40. Being at the best level possible for as long as possible is one of my aims. I hate the idea of not being an athlete any more. Even at 50 years old, I will be an athlete. It’s a way of life, not just a career.”

While discussing his new watch, Néry was far more reflective, stating:

“Everything changes when I go into the water. The only thing that comes with me that I have out of it is my watch. It reminds me I’m human and that I have to come back to the surface.”

The Panerai Luminor Marina 44mm Guillaume Néry Edition retails for £17,100/~US$23,360 /~€19,270.

You can find out more info here.

SourceGQ magazine
Panerai Releases Guillaume Nery Edition Watch 3
Sam Helmyhttps://www.deeperblue.com
Sam Helmy is a TDI/SDI Instructor Trainer, and PADI Staff and Trimix Instructor. Diving for 28 years, a dive pro for 14, I have traveled extensively chasing my passion for diving. I am passionate about everything diving, with a keen interest in exploration, Sharks and big stuff, Photography and Decompression theory. Diving is definitely the one and only passion that has stayed with me my whole life!

RELATED ARTICLES

Scuba Diving

Dive In – The Podcast Talks To DeeperBlue Founder

John Liang -
"I Stand On The Shoulders Of Giants" - a wide-ranging interview on Dive In - The Podcast with DeeperBlue Founder Stephan Whelan.
Read more
Freediving

Review: Fourth Element Surface Wetsuit

Kristina Zvaritch -
We explore the eco-friendliness and performance of Fourth Element's OceanPositive Surface wetsuit.
Read more
Freediving

Tanya Streeter Featured On NPR Podcast About Breathing

John Liang -
National Public Radio recently put out a podcast on the importance of breathing, and it features champion freediver Tanya Streeter.
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

CONNECT WITH US

308,730FansLike
73,877FollowersFollow
2,646FollowersFollow
21,376FollowersFollow
24,085FollowersFollow
1,309SubscribersSubscribe

WHO IS DEEPERBLUE.COM

DeeperBlue.com is the World’s Largest Community dedicated to FreedivingScuba Diving, Ocean Advocacy, and Diving Travel.

We’ve been dedicated to bringing you the freshest news, features, and discussions from around the underwater world since 1996.

POPULAR POSTS THIS WEEK

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

ISSN 1469-865X | Copyright © 1996 - 2021 deeperblue.net limited. Use of this site is governed by the User Agreement, Privacy Policy and Disclosure Policy.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US