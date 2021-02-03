Panerai Releases Guillaume Nery Edition Watch

Watchmaker Panerai is celebrating freediver Guillaume Néry’s achievements with the release of the Panerai Luminor Marina 44mm Guillaume Néry Edition.

The watch features a host of advanced features, including a body cast from sandblasted DMLS titanium. It also features a protective black rubber coating on the bezel, crown, and lever.

Discussing his career and the new watch, Néry stated about his career:

“In 2022, I’ll be 40. Being at the best level possible for as long as possible is one of my aims. I hate the idea of not being an athlete any more. Even at 50 years old, I will be an athlete. It’s a way of life, not just a career.”

While discussing his new watch, Néry was far more reflective, stating:

“Everything changes when I go into the water. The only thing that comes with me that I have out of it is my watch. It reminds me I’m human and that I have to come back to the surface.”

The Panerai Luminor Marina 44mm Guillaume Néry Edition retails for £17,100/~US$23,360 /~€19,270.

