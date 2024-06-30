Pete The Scuba Cat Book Now Available

Sunday, June 30, 2024
Sam Helmy
By Sam Helmy

-

'Pete The Cat: Scuba Cat' Book Now Available

A new children’s book, “Pete the Cat: Scuba-Cat,” is now available.

The book is the first in the series of My First I Can Read Books and is written by New York Times bestselling author and artist James Dean.

In the book, Pete the Cat is on his way to go scuba diving. However, before he arrives, Captain Joe tells him about all the sea creatures he can see while diving. Excited to see a sea horse, Pete spends a lot of time searching for the elusive critter. On the way, he makes a new friend and has some big surprises.

The easy-to-read format is perfect for a child’s first book or as a read-together experience between child and parent.

You can find the book here.

Sam Helmy is a TDI/SDI Instructor Trainer, and PADI Staff and Trimix Instructor. Diving for 28 years, a dive pro for 14, I have traveled extensively chasing my passion for diving. I am passionate about everything diving, with a keen interest in exploration, Sharks and big stuff, Photography and Decompression theory. Diving is definitely the one and only passion that has stayed with me my whole life!

