Pete The Scuba Cat Book Now Available

A new children’s book, “Pete the Cat: Scuba-Cat,” is now available.

The book is the first in the series of My First I Can Read Books and is written by New York Times bestselling author and artist James Dean.

In the book, Pete the Cat is on his way to go scuba diving. However, before he arrives, Captain Joe tells him about all the sea creatures he can see while diving. Excited to see a sea horse, Pete spends a lot of time searching for the elusive critter. On the way, he makes a new friend and has some big surprises.

The easy-to-read format is perfect for a child’s first book or as a read-together experience between child and parent.

