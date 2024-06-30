Plaza Beach And Dive Resorts Adds New Dive Boat

A new dive boat has been added to the operations of Plaza Beach and Dive Resort’s dive operation Toucan Diving Bonaire.

The new 30ft/9m boat, the Island Hopper, can carry up to 10 divers as well as a captain and crew, and can serve all the dive sites around the island.

The new boat brings the total number of dedicated dive boats serving the operation to five including:

Blue Moon

Green Flash

Dive Cat

Purple Rain

Island Hopper

For more info about Toucan Diving Bonaire, go to toucandiving.com.