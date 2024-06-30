Sunday, June 30, 2024
Scuba Diving

Plaza Beach And Dive Resorts Adds New Dive Boat

Sam Helmy
By Sam Helmy

Plaza Beach And Dive Resorts Adds New Dive Boat
Plaza Beach And Dive Resorts Adds New Dive Boat

A new dive boat has been added to the operations of Plaza Beach and Dive Resort’s dive operation Toucan Diving Bonaire.

The new 30ft/9m boat, the Island Hopper, can carry up to 10 divers as well as a captain and crew, and can serve all the dive sites around the island.

The new boat brings the total number of dedicated dive boats serving the operation to five including:

  • Blue Moon
  • Green Flash
  • Dive Cat
  • Purple Rain
  • Island Hopper

For more info about Toucan Diving Bonaire, go to toucandiving.com.

Sam Helmy
Sam Helmyhttps://www.deeperblue.com
Sam Helmy is a TDI/SDI Instructor Trainer, and PADI Staff and Trimix Instructor. Diving for 28 years, a dive pro for 14, I have traveled extensively chasing my passion for diving. I am passionate about everything diving, with a keen interest in exploration, Sharks and big stuff, Photography and Decompression theory. Diving is definitely the one and only passion that has stayed with me my whole life! Sam is a Staff Writer for DeeperBlue.com

