How We Go Diving Again, and NEEMO Aquanaut Dawn Kernagis

The third episode of the DeeperBlue Podcast is now available. The 30-minute magazine-format podcast is your weekly guide to everything happening around the world… underwater. Whether this is Scuba Diving, Freediving, Dive Travel, or Ocean Advocacy.

In this episode, we first hear from Stephan Whelan, founder of DeeperBlue.com and Tec Clark, the Scuba Guru and freediver about what we can expect as we all start to contemplate getting back in the water.

Then we have an interview with Dawn Kernagis, a research scientist in the human performance extreme environments arena who tells us what it is like working with the likes of freedivers, special operations military divers, commercial divers as well as astronauts.

Then we hear from underwater photographer and cameraman Luke Inman who gives us his take on shooting underwater.

And then finally we hear from John Liang on his Best Dive Ever.

