Monday, September 9, 2024
Freediving

Potential World Record Set For Deepest Underwater Model Photoshoot

John Liang
By John Liang

-

Potential World Record Set For Deepest Underwater Photo Model Photoshoot (Photo credit: © Lemurvision & Christin Gerstorfer)
Potential World Record Set For Deepest Underwater Photo Model Photoshoot (Photo credit: © Lemurvision & Christin Gerstorfer)

This past weekend, a successful world record attempt for the deepest underwater model photoshoot took place with a fashion shoot titled “Wings in the Deep.”

The photoshoot took place at a depth of 45.4m/149ft in the Deepspot indoor diving facility in Warsaw, Poland, one of the deepest diving pools in the world.

The event featured Austrian freediving record holder Christin Gerstorfer as the underwater model, while underwater photographer Filip Blommaert captured the moment.

Potential World Record Set For Deepest Underwater Photo Model Photoshoot (Photo credit: © Lemurvision & Christin Gerstorfer)
Potential World Record Set For Deepest Underwater Photo Model Photoshoot (Photo credit: © Lemurvision & Christin Gerstorfer)

Make-up artist Marike De Meester ensured that Gerstorfer’s look remained flawless despite the underwater conditions.

With the support of the Deepspot team, “Wings in the Deep” helped to set new standards in both the fashion and underwater photography industry as well as the freediving and scuba diving scene.

The attempt is currently awaiting official recognition from Guinness World Records as the world’s deepest underwater model photoshoot, with the previous record being 40.2m/131.9ft.

Blommaert said:

“We are incredibly proud of this achievement. This shoot was a testament to the skill and dedication of everyone involved, from the model to Deepspot’s diver support team. We pushed the boundaries of what is possible in fashion and underwater photography.”

Gerstorfer added:

“It was an honor to be a part of this record-breaking event. Freediving has always been a passion of mine, and to combine it with fashion in such a unique and extreme environment was an unforgettable experience.”

It’s now up to Guinness World Records to recognize this as a new world record.

Potential World Record Set For Deepest Underwater Photo Model Photoshoot (Photo credit: © Lemurvision & Christin Gerstorfer)
Potential World Record Set For Deepest Underwater Photo Model Photoshoot (Photo credit: © Lemurvision & Christin Gerstorfer)
John Liang
John Lianghttps://www.deeperblue.com/
John Liang is the News Editor at DeeperBlue.com. He first got the diving bug while in High School in Cairo, Egypt, where he earned his PADI Open Water Diver certification in the Red Sea off the Sinai Peninsula. Since then, John has dived in a volcanic lake in Guatemala, among white-tipped sharks off the Pacific Coast of Costa Rica, and other places including a pool in Las Vegas helping to break the world record for the largest underwater press conference.

RELATED ARTICLES

SEARCH

CONNECT WITH US

858,282FansLike
112,038FollowersFollow
2,738FollowersFollow
22,801FollowersFollow
13,177FollowersFollow
25,921FollowersFollow
2,531SubscribersSubscribe

RECENT ARTICLES

WHO IS DEEPERBLUE.COM

DeeperBlue.com is the World’s Largest Community dedicated to FreedivingScuba Diving, Ocean Advocacy, and Diving Travel.

We’ve been dedicated to bringing you the freshest news, features, and discussions from around the underwater world since 1996.

POPULAR POSTS THIS WEEK

ABOUT US

ISSN 1469-865X | Copyright © 1996 - 2024 deeperblue.net limited. Use of this site is governed by the User Agreement, Privacy Policy and Disclosure Policy.

Contact us: hello@deeperblue.com

FOLLOW US