Potential World Record Set For Deepest Underwater Model Photoshoot

This past weekend, a successful world record attempt for the deepest underwater model photoshoot took place with a fashion shoot titled “Wings in the Deep.”

The photoshoot took place at a depth of 45.4m/149ft in the Deepspot indoor diving facility in Warsaw, Poland, one of the deepest diving pools in the world.

The event featured Austrian freediving record holder Christin Gerstorfer as the underwater model, while underwater photographer Filip Blommaert captured the moment.

Make-up artist Marike De Meester ensured that Gerstorfer’s look remained flawless despite the underwater conditions.

With the support of the Deepspot team, “Wings in the Deep” helped to set new standards in both the fashion and underwater photography industry as well as the freediving and scuba diving scene.

The attempt is currently awaiting official recognition from Guinness World Records as the world’s deepest underwater model photoshoot, with the previous record being 40.2m/131.9ft.

Blommaert said:

“We are incredibly proud of this achievement. This shoot was a testament to the skill and dedication of everyone involved, from the model to Deepspot’s diver support team. We pushed the boundaries of what is possible in fashion and underwater photography.”

Gerstorfer added:

“It was an honor to be a part of this record-breaking event. Freediving has always been a passion of mine, and to combine it with fashion in such a unique and extreme environment was an unforgettable experience.”

It’s now up to Guinness World Records to recognize this as a new world record.