Thursday, May 15, 2025
Presidents of CMAS Continent Zones Join the CMAS Board of Directors

By John Liang

Presidents of CMAS Continent Zones Join the CMAS Board of Directors (Image credit: CMAS)

CMAS has announced that during its recent Elective General Assembly in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt, the presidents of the CMAS continental confederations would now be included in the organization’s Board of Directors.

The move was made via “unanimously approved amendments to the CMAS Statutes,” according to a CMAS announcement.

As a result, the following presidents, or their approve delegate, of CMAS continents now join the CMAS Board as ambassadors of their respective continents:

  • CMAS Africa – Cherif Habib
  • CMAS Asia – Talal Al Sarhan
  • CMAS Europe – Catarina Josteus (Delegate)
  • CMAS America – William Peña

CMAS said:

“This important step strengthens continental representation and reinforces the Confederation’s commitment to global balance, inclusion, and direct dialogue between CMAS and its continental structures.

“CMAS warmly congratulates and welcomes the four continental Presidents to the Board of Directors and looks forward to a dynamic and fruitful four-year collaboration in advancing underwater sports and activities across all continents.”

John Liang is the News Editor at DeeperBlue.com. He first got the diving bug while in High School in Cairo, Egypt, where he earned his PADI Open Water Diver certification in the Red Sea off the Sinai Peninsula. Since then, John has dived in a volcanic lake in Guatemala, among white-tipped sharks off the Pacific Coast of Costa Rica, and other places including a pool in Las Vegas helping to break the world record for the largest underwater press conference.

