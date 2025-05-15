Presidents of CMAS Continent Zones Join the CMAS Board of Directors

CMAS has announced that during its recent Elective General Assembly in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt, the presidents of the CMAS continental confederations would now be included in the organization’s Board of Directors.

The move was made via “unanimously approved amendments to the CMAS Statutes,” according to a CMAS announcement.

As a result, the following presidents, or their approve delegate, of CMAS continents now join the CMAS Board as ambassadors of their respective continents:

CMAS Africa – Cherif Habib

CMAS Asia – Talal Al Sarhan

CMAS Europe – Catarina Josteus (Delegate)

CMAS America – William Peña

CMAS said:

“This important step strengthens continental representation and reinforces the Confederation’s commitment to global balance, inclusion, and direct dialogue between CMAS and its continental structures.

“CMAS warmly congratulates and welcomes the four continental Presidents to the Board of Directors and looks forward to a dynamic and fruitful four-year collaboration in advancing underwater sports and activities across all continents.”