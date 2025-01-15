Profile: Benjamin Yavar – IPA’s 2024 Nature Photographer of the Year

A swirling vortex of sardines encircles a lone freediver, creating what IPA Jury member Dan Rubin called “more like the mouth of a giant organism devouring the diver than a school of sardines.” This surreal image earned Benjamin Yavar the prestigious International Photography Awards (IPA) 2024 Nature Photographer of the Year.

Benjamin always struggled with a sense of belonging growing up in Chile. At 30, he explored different life paths–working in the wine and meat industry in Chile, as a scuba divemaster in the Philippines, and even in the sewers in Australia. But a trip to Taiwan and a subsequent freediving course sparked his deeper connection to the underwater world and the purpose he had been seeking. After buying a Lomography Fisheye film camera with housing, he became instantly hooked.

From Athlete and Instructor to Artist

Benjamin’s journey in underwater photography is uniquely shaped by his roles as both a freediving athlete and instructor. As an athlete with Continental and National Records in the pool disciplines Dynamic with Fins (swimming with a monofin), Dynamic with Bifins (swimming with bifins), and Dynamic without Fins (swimming without fins), he brings an insider’s perspective to competition photography when it comes to athletes’ movements, entrances, and positions underwater.

“I strive to capture not just the technical aspects of their performance but also the raw emotions—from the intense focus before the dive to the elation or struggle as they ascend,” he explains. “Freediving athletes dedicate immense time and effort to training, making every dive a culmination of their hard work. I aim to honor that dedication by infusing creativity into each shot, constantly evaluating my angles and compositions to improve and tell a compelling story.”

His experience as a Molchanovs instructor adds another layer to his photography.

“Freediving requires mastering breath-hold techniques, staying calm under pressure, and moving efficiently—all of which translate seamlessly into my photography work. As an instructor, I’ve developed a deep understanding of safety, body control, and buoyancy, enabling me to position myself precisely without disturbing marine life, even in challenging underwater environments.”

Capturing the Underwater World

While Benjamin is known in the freediving community for his stunning competition photos, he dedicates time to photographing artistic, playful moments underwater and wildlife. His creative process depends on his subject.

For competitions, he researches athletes and their disciplines beforehand.

“Each discipline requires different entrances into the dive, and understanding these movements helps me anticipate and capture the perfect moments. I aim to capture the full spectrum of emotions and intensity that make each dive so unique. There’s the calm and focus during the pre-dive moments, the grace of the athlete’s smooth entrance into the water, and the determination during the descent. The ascent, especially the final 15 meters, is where expressions truly come alive—whether it’s joy, relief, or the visible effort of overcoming challenges.”

Wildlife photography demands even more research into the location and the behavior of the species he’ll be photographing.

“I’ll research whether certain fish or marine mammals are more active and visible in the morning or afternoon. I also consider environmental factors like tides—does high or low tide impact visibility or animal behavior? For example, sardines tend to gather near the surface in the early morning, but I’ll also check if similar activity occurs at sunset. These details are crucial for planning, though sometimes the most magical shots happen by pure luck.”

His artistic photography focuses on the connection between humans and nature. “There’s something powerful about portraying the raw, natural harmony of a person immersed in the underwater world. I strive to highlight the uniqueness of each subject while showcasing how effortlessly they blend into their surroundings.”

The Award-Winning Shot

There is something especially heart-stopping about the photo that captured his title of 2024 Nature Photography of the Year, depicting a rare moment of synergy between the diver, the sardines, and the ocean—a moment that might never happen again.

What story was Benjamin trying to tell with this photograph?

“I aimed to tell a story of the ocean’s immense beauty and its fragility,” He told me. “The image captures the breathtaking wonders of the underwater world, but it also serves as a reminder of how delicate this environment is. It’s a call to action—highlighting the importance of protecting and preserving our oceans for future generations. The goal was to evoke a deep sense of awe and responsibility, encouraging viewers to appreciate and care for the ocean as we should.”

The challenge of capturing such a moment underwater requires precise control and timing.

“The sardines were moving in a way that I had never experienced before, and the freediver, Jay, played a key role in making the shot happen. I had to stay calm, focused, and responsive to the ever-changing scene.”

Conservation Through the Lens

Benjamin’s photo goes beyond art to highlight ocean conservation. He aims to emphasize incredible marine life and ecosystems and show how vulnerable they are. His goal is to inspire others to appreciate and care for the ocean, encouraging conservation efforts through the power of visual storytelling.

“I’ve witnessed firsthand the growing pollution in our oceans. I’ve seen beaches and reefs filled with trash, which is heartbreaking. On every dive, I bring back plastic waste in my pockets, but there are times when the amount of trash is overwhelming. I’ve encountered large masses of debris passing by—so much that no pocket could ever be big enough to collect it all. It’s truly sad to see how much damage pollution is doing to the marine environment, and it only reinforces the need for greater action toward ocean conservation.”

Through his work, Benjamin hopes to evoke a sense of urgency to remind people of the critical need to protect these ecosystems. He aims to bridge the gap between humanity and nature, fostering respect and a deeper understanding of our role in preserving the world beneath the waves.

Technical Mastery

Benjamin works with a Sony A7IV with SEL1224G and Seafrogs Housing. However, he started with a film camera, then moved on to action cameras, compact cameras, and eventually to a full-frame setup. Even though camera technology advances quickly, he doesn’t feel a need to upgrade constantly when you’re confident in your gear.

“What has evolved dramatically is my technique. I’ve dedicated countless hours to developing my editing skills, working hard to craft a unique photography style that reflects my perspective.”

As for combining underwater photography with freediving, it gets a little more challenging. Before Benjamin enters the water, he ensures his camera is fully set up, adjusting the shutter speed, aperture, and ISO based on conditions. His breath-holding techniques from being an instructor help him conserve energy and maintain control, while efficient movement and buoyancy control help him get into position quickly without wasting oxygen.

Light management also plays a crucial role in his work.

“Colors fade with depth, starting with reds and oranges, leaving blues and greens dominant. I focus on shooting at shallower depths where natural light is abundant and consider the direction of light—whether it’s creating dramatic beams or backlighting a subject.”

Timing is key; early mornings and late afternoons often provide Benjamin softer and more dynamic natural light.

As for composition, Benjamin gives extra consideration to framing, using natural elements like coral, rocks, or light beams to lead the viewer’s eye into the scene.

“Positioning is critical—I aim to shoot at eye level with marine life or slightly below for a more immersive perspective. The water’s movement and visibility can also influence how I frame a shot, so I adapt quickly to make the most of the environment.”

Advice for Aspiring Underwater Photographers

I asked Benjamin what advice he would give to divers wanting to get into underwater photography. He first advises building a strong foundation in diving skills, whether it’s freediving or scuba diving, to feel comfortable and confident underwater.

“Start with the equipment you already have—there’s no need for fancy or expensive gear right away. Nowadays, there are excellent underwater housings for smartphones and action cameras that produce high-quality results.”

And once a diver is comfortable, it’s time to start experimenting. “Play with angles, lighting, and composition to understand what works best in different environments. As your interest grows, you can consider investing in more professional gear, but remember, creativity and understanding your subject are more important than the equipment you use. Take your time, enjoy the process, and let your passion for the underwater world guide your journey.”

Thank you for taking the time to speak with us, Benjamin, and congratulations on your well-deserved recognition! Be sure to experience more of Benjamin’s extraordinary underwater world through his portfolio and on Instagram.