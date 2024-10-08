Tuesday, October 8, 2024
ProTek Expands USMC Dive Watch Line With Automatic Mechanical Movements

John Liang
By John Liang

ProTek Expands USMC Watch Line With Automatic Mechanical Movements
ProTek Expands USMC Watch Line With Automatic Mechanical Movements

ProTek Watch recently announced it has expanded its Official US Marine Corps Watch Collection with the addition of Seiko 24-Jewel automatic movements in its Carbon Composite Case dive watches.

This is the same “workhorse” movement found in many of Seiko’s dive watches. ProTek also released steel dive watches using the same movement over the summer.

The updated dive watch series features Carbon Composite Cases with tight unidirectional ratcheting bezels, embossed stainless steel screw case backs bearing the USMC logo, antireflective sapphire crystals, screw crowns and genuine rubber straps.

The watches are rated to 300 meters/984ft water resistance, and this series is powered by Seiko 24-jewel automatic mechanical movements to ensure accurate timekeeping for decades. The USMC watches feature ProTek’s self-powered ProGlo illumination that is 100 times brighter than conventional lume and glows continuously for 25 years with no need for a “charge” from an external light source.

According to Barry Cohen, managing partner of Time Concepts, parent company of the ProTek brand:

“The entire Protek brand was designed in collaboration with the same designer I worked with for decades at my former brand. This series employs a different look for a tactical timepiece with a fresh design language we are calling ‘facets’ because the carbon case has a lot of angles reminiscent of the way a gemstone is cut with facets. At the same time, this series design, like the other series in the brand, is timeless, uncluttered and classic, a watch that will go well with any attire, and with its robust rugged nature can handle anything that comes its way.”

John Liang is the News Editor at DeeperBlue.com. He first got the diving bug while in High School in Cairo, Egypt, where he earned his PADI Open Water Diver certification in the Red Sea off the Sinai Peninsula. Since then, John has dived in a volcanic lake in Guatemala, among white-tipped sharks off the Pacific Coast of Costa Rica, and other places including a pool in Las Vegas helping to break the world record for the largest underwater press conference.

