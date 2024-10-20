Sunday, October 20, 2024
PSS Launches New Dive Center Locator Tool

Sam Helmy
By Sam Helmy

PSS Worldwide Unveils New Locator Tool
PSS Worldwide Unveils New Locator Tool

Professional Scuba Schools Worldwide has announced the launch of its new Dive Center Locator Tool.

The new feature allows divers to locate PSS-certified dive centers anywhere in the world using an easy and intuitive map-based method.

The new tool is located in the reserved area of the PSS website. It allows users to search for dive operates by a number of different factors, including:

  • Location.
  • Course availability.
  • Specialty courses.

The tool provides comprehensive information, including languages, the various services on offer at the facility and much more.

Commenting on the new tool, PSS Worldwide President Giuseppe Minopoli stated:

“In today’s connected world, divers expect quick access to reliable, certified dive centers that meet their needs. Our new Dive Center Locator streamlines the process, providing divers with a simple, trusted way to find reputable centers, no matter where they are.”

For more info, go to pssworldwide.org.

Sam Helmy
Sam Helmyhttps://www.deeperblue.com
Sam Helmy is a TDI/SDI Instructor Trainer, and PADI Staff and Trimix Instructor. Diving for 28 years, a dive pro for 14, I have traveled extensively chasing my passion for diving. I am passionate about everything diving, with a keen interest in exploration, Sharks and big stuff, Photography and Decompression theory. Diving is definitely the one and only passion that has stayed with me my whole life! Sam is a Staff Writer for DeeperBlue.com

DeeperBlue.com is the World’s Largest Community dedicated to FreedivingScuba Diving, Ocean Advocacy, and Diving Travel.

We’ve been dedicated to bringing you the freshest news, features, and discussions from around the underwater world since 1996.

