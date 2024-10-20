PSS Launches New Dive Center Locator Tool

Professional Scuba Schools Worldwide has announced the launch of its new Dive Center Locator Tool.

The new feature allows divers to locate PSS-certified dive centers anywhere in the world using an easy and intuitive map-based method.

The new tool is located in the reserved area of the PSS website. It allows users to search for dive operates by a number of different factors, including:

Location.

Course availability.

Specialty courses.

The tool provides comprehensive information, including languages, the various services on offer at the facility and much more.

Commenting on the new tool, PSS Worldwide President Giuseppe Minopoli stated:

“In today’s connected world, divers expect quick access to reliable, certified dive centers that meet their needs. Our new Dive Center Locator streamlines the process, providing divers with a simple, trusted way to find reputable centers, no matter where they are.”

For more info, go to pssworldwide.org.