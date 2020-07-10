Friday, July 10, 2020
RAID Launches New Digital Magazine – The Edge

Diving certification agency RAID has been continuing it’s innovation and diver outreach recently with the launch of a brand new digital magazine called The Edge.

The magazine, produced by the team by Scuba Diver Magazine, contains the latest RAID industry news, inspirational travel reports, equipment reviews, and RAID Training Updates.

RAID President Paul Toomer said:

“This is an incredible moment for RAID and our team at Kalkomey, and the timing of this release could not be better. With so many of us still locked down, The Edge will not only engage us in our favorite pastime but will also boost interest in our incredible sport. This also marks a huge turning point for RAID as we mature and grow as a mainstream agency.”

Highlights in issue 1 include Q&A sessions with RAID President Paul Toomer, and explorer, film-maker and author Jill Heinerth, as well as feature articles on the Egyptian Red Sea, Australia, the Cayman Islands, Bikini Atoll, Spain, and Cornwall in the UK.

There is also a segment comparing backmount vs sidemount, hints, and tips on how to improve your dive skills with senior RAID instructional team members PJ Prinsloo, Ian France and Oli van Overbeek, and a look at the future of diving in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic from RAID medical advisor Doug Ebersole MD.

Paul said:

“RAID invites everyone to enjoy this publication, no matter what level of diver or what agency you dive with. You will love this magazine. So, click on the link below to get your FREE copy – and don’t forget to share the link with all your buddies.”

You can get your free copy at www.diveraid.com/theedge

