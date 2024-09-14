Saturday, September 14, 2024
Freediving

Records Shatter as Women Shine in Free Immersion at 33rd AIDA Depth World Championship

Stephan Whelan
By Stephan Whelan

-

The 33rd AIDA Depth World Championship, held in the picturesque bay of Ajaccio, Corsica, has reached its midway point. The fifth day of competition spotlighted the women competing in the Free Immersion (FIM) category despite the challenging conditions brought on by strong winds and swells earlier in the week.

What is Free Immersion (FIM)?

Free Immersion (FIM) is a purist freediving discipline where athletes descend and ascend along a vertical rope without the use of fins. Divers rely solely on their upper body strength to pull themselves down and back up the rope, making efficient energy use crucial, especially during ascent. This discipline is often described as meditative, thanks to the slow, controlled movements that enable a deep connection with the water and a natural flow of movement.

RELATED: Freediving Disciplines Explained

The current female world record in Free Immersion is held by Hungarian athlete Fatima Korok, who reached an astonishing depth of 102 meters in 2023.

Day 5 Highlights and Record Breakers

We are excited to announce the top performers in today’s Constant Weight Bi-Fins (CWTB) competition:

  • Enchante Gallardo from Hawaii, USA, achieved a remarkable depth of 94m, setting a new Continental Record for North America and a National Record for the USA. This achievement comes just two days after she set the Continental Record in another discipline, earning her the Silver medal.
  • Marianna Gillespie, competing as an Individual International Athlete, reached a depth of 81m. Marianna had previously secured a gold medal in Constant Weight Bi-Fins and a bronze in the Constant Weight No Fins discipline on the first day of the competition.
  • ?ahika Ercümen, the renowned Turkish freediver, claimed the bronze medal with a dive to 77mMen’s Constant Weight Bi-Fins at the 33rd AIDA Freediving Depth World Championship.

In addition to the podium finishers, several national records were shattered today:

  • Cape Verde – Tatiana Mendes Barbosa – 42m
  • USA – Enchante Gallardo – 94m (National and Continental record)
  • Belgium – Marine Simonis – 73m
  • Indonesia – Nikita Fima Atriyu – 65m

A Global Stage for Freediving

The fifth day of competition saw 30 female athletes from 19 countries, ranging from seasoned competitors to newcomers from nations where freediving is gaining popularity. Notably, athletes from Cape Verde, Syria, and Costa Rica competed in the female category for the first time, highlighting the sport’s growing global reach and inclusivity.

Watch The Highlights

You can watch the highlights from Day 5 below or on YouTube.

Stay Updated

Stay updated with DeeperBlue.com for more insights and reports from the 33rd AIDA Freediving Depth World Championship.

