Tuesday, February 20, 2024
Register For A National Marine Sanctuaries Fish Tracking Webinar

Sam Helmy
By Sam Helmy

NOAA Fish Tracking (Image credit: NOAA)
You can now register for a National Marine Sanctuaries webinar about fish tracking that takes place this week.

The webinar specifically covers tracking and the efforts to understand where fish spend their time at the Flower Garden Banks National Marine Sanctuary.

The study looks at how fish use the reefs and banks and what scientific tools are being used to track the fish.

The National Marine Sanctuaries webinar series aims to provide stakeholders with the tools to support ocean and climate awareness in the classroom. The series is aimed at formal and informal educators at high school through college level.

The webinar takes place on Wednesday, February 21st from 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.e. US Eastern time. You can register for it here.

Sourcethescubanews.com
Sam Helmy is a TDI/SDI Instructor Trainer, and PADI Staff and Trimix Instructor. Diving for 28 years, a dive pro for 14, I have traveled extensively chasing my passion for diving. I am passionate about everything diving, with a keen interest in exploration, Sharks and big stuff, Photography and Decompression theory. Diving is definitely the one and only passion that has stayed with me my whole life! Sam is a Staff Writer for DeeperBlue.com

DeeperBlue.com is the World’s Largest Community dedicated to FreedivingScuba Diving, Ocean Advocacy, and Diving Travel.

We’ve been dedicated to bringing you the freshest news, features, and discussions from around the underwater world since 1996.

