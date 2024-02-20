Register For A National Marine Sanctuaries Fish Tracking Webinar

You can now register for a National Marine Sanctuaries webinar about fish tracking that takes place this week.

The webinar specifically covers tracking and the efforts to understand where fish spend their time at the Flower Garden Banks National Marine Sanctuary.

The study looks at how fish use the reefs and banks and what scientific tools are being used to track the fish.

The National Marine Sanctuaries webinar series aims to provide stakeholders with the tools to support ocean and climate awareness in the classroom. The series is aimed at formal and informal educators at high school through college level.

The webinar takes place on Wednesday, February 21st from 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.e. US Eastern time. You can register for it here.