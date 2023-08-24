Thursday, August 24, 2023
Registration For 2023 Azul Freediving Challenge Is Now Open

John Liang
By John Liang

PranaMaya Azul Freediving Challenge
PranaMaya Azul Freediving Challenge

The organizers of this year’s Azul Freediving Challenge have announced that registration for the event is now open.

The Azul Freediving Challenge is a competition for beginners and also advanced athletes. Certified freedivers from all around the world come to have fun at Cenote Yum Ki’n in Quintana Roo, Mexico.

For the first-timer, i.e. it’s one’s first competition experience, Pranamaya will run a “Competition Workshop.”

“Even for experienced Freedivers, a competition is something quite intense and can make you nervous. So if you do not have experience in competition it is really important to get education before participating, it is a must to know all the rules and know how everything works on the comp day. We will run this workshop just before the competition, in the morning we will go though the AIDA rules and all the tips you need to know. In the afternoon we will get in the water and practice, including deep dives but also to work on your techniques and apply the AIDA rules to make sure you will have a successful competition.”

The registration deadline is September 8th, 2023.

To register, go to pranamayamexico.com.

Azul Freediving Challenge
Azul Freediving Challenge
John Liang
John Lianghttps://www.deeperblue.com/
John Liang is the News Editor at DeeperBlue.com. He first got the diving bug while in High School in Cairo, Egypt, where he earned his PADI Open Water Diver certification in the Red Sea off the Sinai Peninsula. Since then, John has dived in a volcanic lake in Guatemala, among white-tipped sharks off the Pacific Coast of Costa Rica, and other places including a pool in Las Vegas helping to break the world record for the largest underwater press conference.

