The folks at Paralenz announced this week that they are pushing the release date of their new Vaquita action camera from Spring to Summer 2020.

According to a post on the company’s Facebook page:

“We received a lot of messages asking about the release date of the Vaquita. The truth is: we didn’t know for sure either. Like every other company and individual, we have been deeply affected by the recent COVID-19 crisis — it pushed our production schedule.

“In addition, it’s not only the production of the hardware that plays an essential role when defining a release date. We want to ensure proper testing of the camera, its firmware, and the Paralenz App, to provide you with the best possible experience right from the start.

“The good news is: thanks to the most recent developments in our production, we have a much better understanding of the situation and can make more accurate predictions. Today we have very good indications that the final release date will fall in Summer 2020, most likely in late July 2020.”

Check out their full post here.