Saturday, October 21, 2023
Ocean

Researchers Warn About The Dangers Of The Great Seaweed Blob

Sam Helmy
By Sam Helmy

-

Seaweed and Sunlight (AdobeStock)
Seaweed and Sunlight (AdobeStock)

Researchers have warned about the potential dangers lurking inside the 2023 Great Seaweed Blob.

This mass of seaweed was spotted heading toward eastern North America. The event, formally known as the Great Atlantic Sargassum Belt, began forming off the coast of Africa the winter before.

Scientists are concerned that the blob may be a habitat for flesh-eating bacteria, which can be a substantial health hazard once it washes up on the coasts of North America. While there is seaweed migration every year, the “blobs” are typically nowhere near the size of the 2023 one.

To put the size of the blob in perspective, it measures more than 5,000 miles/8,000 km long and stretches from the Gulf of Mexico to the West coast of Africa. Several areas on the US eastern seaboard have been warned to be prepared for up to 3 feet/.9m of seaweed washing up on their beaches.

Although the seaweed is an issue for humans, beaches and boaters, it boosts wildlife and brings a host of nutrients to the waters it passes through. To deal with the danger of the flesh-eating bacteria Vibrio vulnificus, the CDC and health authorities urge boaters and members of the public to wash their hands thoroughly when coming into contact with any seaweed.

According to Tracy Mincer, the assistant professor of biology at FAU’s Harbor Branch Oceanographic Institute:

“Plastic is a new element that’s been introduced into marine environments and has only been around for about 50 years. Our lab work showed that these Vibrio are extremely aggressive and can seek out and stick to plastic within minutes. We also found that there are attachment factors that microbes use to stick to plastics, and it is the same kind of mechanism that pathogens use… We really want to make the public aware of these associated risks. In particular, caution should be exercised regarding the harvest and processing of Sargassum biomass until the risks are explored more thoroughly.”

Sourcethescubanews.com
Sam Helmy
Sam Helmyhttps://www.deeperblue.com
Sam Helmy is a TDI/SDI Instructor Trainer, and PADI Staff and Trimix Instructor. Diving for 28 years, a dive pro for 14, I have traveled extensively chasing my passion for diving. I am passionate about everything diving, with a keen interest in exploration, Sharks and big stuff, Photography and Decompression theory. Diving is definitely the one and only passion that has stayed with me my whole life! Sam is a Staff Writer for DeeperBlue.com

RELATED ARTICLES

SEARCH

CONNECT WITH US

858,282FansLike
100,923FollowersFollow
0FollowersFollow
22,801FollowersFollow
7,311FollowersFollow
25,921FollowersFollow
2,080SubscribersSubscribe

RECENT ARTICLES

WHO IS DEEPERBLUE.COM

DeeperBlue.com is the World’s Largest Community dedicated to FreedivingScuba Diving, Ocean Advocacy, and Diving Travel.

We’ve been dedicated to bringing you the freshest news, features, and discussions from around the underwater world since 1996.

POPULAR POSTS THIS WEEK

ABOUT US

ISSN 1469-865X | Copyright © 1996 - 2023 deeperblue.net limited. Use of this site is governed by the User Agreement, Privacy Policy and Disclosure Policy.

Contact us: hello@deeperblue.com

FOLLOW US