Review: Shearwater Peregrine TX

At the beginning of 2024, Shearwater made headlines with the launch of their latest compact computers, the Tern and Tern TX. This was soon followed by the introduction of the Peregrine TX, an enhanced model offering additional features and advancements that had been highly requested.

The Peregrine is one of my favorite computers on the market—reliable, capable, and clear. I couldn’t wait to see how the Peregrine TX would compare. As soon as I unpacked the understated brown box, I set my eyes on the traditional Shearwater casing and the Swift Transmitter. I immediately tested it and took it on a dive alongside my trusted Tern TX. How did it perform? Incredibly—almost like the Peregrine and the Perdix 2 had a baby.

The Peregrine, originally launched in 2020, has quickly become one of the most popular dive computers in the market. Why? It stands out as a straightforward and readily accessible dive computer, boasting a full-color display and multi-gas capabilities. With its spacious screen and 2-button operation, it offered effortless navigation and, more importantly, served as the perfect companion for a range of divers.

But with the Peregrine growing in popularity and more recreational divers shifting to Shearwater, this trusty computer was only missing a couple of features—air integration and the digital compass. Today, Shearwater has once again fulfilled our dreams and added the Peregrine TX to the lineup.

Enhancements and Features

Now, the new Peregrine TX rectifies that by adding the three-axis, tilt-compensated digital compass and air-integration functionality when paired with a SWIFT transmitter. The latter provides real-time gas pressure data and allows you to benefit from accurate gas time remaining calculations for extended dive times while also letting you view your dive metrics on one display.

Design and Comfort

I was immediately drawn to the color change when I first saw the Peregrine TX. If you’re familiar with the Peregrine, you’ll know that traditionally, it offered the classic Shearwater blue around the screen—although having said that, in recent times, they have started to offer a good selection of colors. The Peregrine TX offers a sleek, black look with a slightly raised ridge to protect the screen.

Opening the Peregrine TX radiated performance. With the classic black and blue Shearwater zippable protective case and the already pre-installed screen protector, I was already halfway to the water. Underneath the Peregrine TX laid little accessories and goodies – stickers, the manual, and a wireless charger tucked at the bottom. In addition to this was the 5mm bungee cord provided in a light classy grey and the traditional strap with the required tools for easy application. One of the parts I will always shout out Shearwater for is the eco-friendly packaging, reducing our plastic footprint.

Now, onto the strap choices—crafted from soft rubber, it strikes the sweet spot between comfort and security. Personally, I prefer to use the bungee cord, as I feel it usually sits better on my drysuit. Both are supplied for personalization and easy setup.

The watch, adorned with the two navigational buttons, felt usable even with dry gloves. The Peregrine TX’s design balances durability and sophistication, reminiscent of the sensation of holding a premium gadget for the first time. Its robust build and sleek finish evoke a desire to protect its pristine appearance, symbolizing timeless style and resilience in the underwater world.

Dive Modes & Versatility

Like the Peregrine, the TX offers Air, Nitrox, 3 Gas Nitrox, and Gauge mode, the Peregrine TX is proving that it’s extremely versatile for a variety of levels of diver.

The Peregrine TX’s allure is further enhanced by its inclusion of a three-axis, tilt-compensated digital compass, and air-integration capabilities, particularly when paired with a SWIFT transmitter.

User-Friendly Functionality

After several dives, the Peregrine TX did not disappoint. The Swift transmitter’s setup process was quick and easy, with the AI integration settings located within the system setup menu. I easily navigated with the 2-button familiar mechanism, and finding my desired settings was simple and hassle-free.

While setting up my Peregrine TX, I wanted to experiment with my screen display view and see whether adding the digital compass and my transmitter onto the screen was possible. It was! Although a small detail, it’s nice that you can both navigate and see your gas.

The traditional menu structure of the Peregrine TX remains the same as the Peregrine itself. It is designed for simplicity without sacrificing functionality. Even if you’re a newer Shearwater user, the intuitive layout ensures a smooth transition, minimizing the learning curve.

Battery Performance

In place of the user-replaceable AA battery needed to run all Perdix models, the Peregrine features a sealed rechargeable battery system capable of yielding 30 hours of dive time per charge via a charging pad, much like those used by some smartphone models.

With many of our electronics becoming focused around USB-C, I love how the connection cable provided is this type. If you’re heading away and forget to bring your cable, fear not, as it’s an easy and inexpensive replacement to find.

Air Integration for Peregrine TX

With many dive computers offering air integration, it was only right that the Peregrine followed in the footsteps of the Perdix 2 and boasted this feature. The Swift transmitter comes in a bullet-sized Shearwater case with a carabiner clip and a manual for reading.

The Swift transmitter’s attractive part is that the set-up is easy. I’ve previously worked with transmitters, and pairing every time seems lengthy and long-winded. Shearwater has delivered a dream by entering the serial code of your transmitter only once and directly selecting which you would like to keep in T1, T2, T3, and T4.

This leads me to my next point, which is the ability to connect up to 4 Swift transmitters to the Peregrine TX. In addition, the TX allows for sidemount air integration, including cylinder switch notifications and gas tracking calculations.

Lastly, you can enable GTR mode, which provides an estimated time remaining of gas based on your breathing rate over the last 2 minutes. This provides an extra level of safety and comfort, as you can know your SAC rate in real time.

Digital Compass

The Peregrine TX’s 3-axis, tilt-compensated digital compass stands out as a game-changer, taken from its family member, the Perdix 2. With its 2.2-inch screen, the compass is like viewing your bearings in a cinema. I love the digital compass and found navigating with the Peregrine TX incredibly easy.

Thanks to the full-colored LCD screen, the difference in colors adds an extra boost of clarity, especially when navigating in low visibility or low light conditions.

Wrapping up: Peregrine TX

Some ask whether the Tern TX or the Peregrine TX is the way to go. This is like comparing apples and oranges. The Tern range released in January this year is Shearwater’s compact dive computer, aimed at the sport diver who wants to wear their computer as an everyday watch.

The Peregrine TX continues the Peregrine’s legacy with its wide, full-colored LCD screen and adds the Air Integration and Digital Compass features from the Perdix 2 to the mix.

Both computers are extremely capable and powerful, given the Shearwater brand behind them. Ultimately, it comes down to user preference, but one thing is for sure: Shearwater’s range of computers provides a nice range for the entry-level diver to the all-singing and all-dancing technical computers.

One thing is becoming extremely clear in the diving industry as a whole, which is that Air Integration is becoming a priority for many divers and Shearwater has done an excellent job in releasing a range of computers that provide this capability.

Key Features

Decompression computer

Air Integrated

Connects up to 4 Transmitters (Optional)

3-axis, tilt-compensated, digital compass

Bluetooth wireless technology

Vibration alerts

Upgradeable firmware

26mm Silicone band with stainless steel clasp

Ballistic nylon polymer case

Full sidemount support

Technical Specs

Screen Resolution: 320 x 240 QVGA

Display Type: Full-color LCD

Display Size: 5.59cm / 2.2″

Battery Type: Rechargeable Li-Ion battery (factory replaceable)

Battery Life: Up to 30 hours (medium brightness)

Wireless Charging Station

Number of Gases: 3 (1%-100% O2)

Depth Rating: 120m / 394ft

Dive Log Capacity (10-second rate): 400 Hours

Size (Dive Computer): 77mm x 68mm x 25mm

Weight (Dive Computer): 125g

Black strap: Included

Shock cord: Included

Price

Peregrine TX: $700 USD / $950 CAD / £690 GBP

Peregrine TX + Swift combo: $1000 USD / $1365 CAD / £1010 GBP.

