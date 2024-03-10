Roatan’s Mayan Divers and Turquoise Divers Receive Adaptive Training

Roatan’s Turquoise Divers and Mayan Divers recently completed adaptive dive buddy training and certification.

The training, conducted in a simulated environment, aims to provide the necessary skills and abilities to deal with the challenges and situations that adaptive divers face.

All the training is conducted in a simulated environment to ensure the safety of all participants. Furthermore, the training builds the relevant cooperation, communication and understanding skills needed between adaptive divers and their buddies.

In all, four members each from Mayan Divers and Turquoise Divers have become certified as adaptive dive buddies. This will allow them to cater to visiting adaptive divers better.