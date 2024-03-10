Sunday, March 10, 2024
Roatan’s Mayan Divers and Turquoise Divers Receive Adaptive Training

By Sam Helmy

Charles James Shaffer swims through the water during his first certification dive as part of the Soldiers Undertaking Disabled Scuba (SUDS) program, US Army Photo
Roatan’s Turquoise Divers and Mayan Divers recently completed adaptive dive buddy training and certification.

The training, conducted in a simulated environment, aims to provide the necessary skills and abilities to deal with the challenges and situations that adaptive divers face.

All the training is conducted in a simulated environment to ensure the safety of all participants. Furthermore, the training builds the relevant cooperation, communication and understanding skills needed between adaptive divers and their buddies.

In all, four members each from Mayan Divers and Turquoise Divers have become certified as adaptive dive buddies. This will allow them to cater to visiting adaptive divers better.

Sam Helmy is a TDI/SDI Instructor Trainer, and PADI Staff and Trimix Instructor. Diving for 28 years, a dive pro for 14, I have traveled extensively chasing my passion for diving. I am passionate about everything diving, with a keen interest in exploration, Sharks and big stuff, Photography and Decompression theory. Diving is definitely the one and only passion that has stayed with me my whole life! Sam is a Staff Writer for DeeperBlue.com

