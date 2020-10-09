Friday, October 9, 2020
Scuba Diving

Round The Clock Hyperbaric Chamber Availability Promoted

By Sam Helmy

Interior of hyperbaric recompression chamber
The Divers Alert Network has joined forces with the Undersea and Hyperbaric Medical Society to promote the increased availability of hyperbaric chamber treatments.

The move comes as the number of chambers offering emergency hyperbaric oxygen (HBO) treatments in the USA has plummeted, due to cost-cutting measures.

The lack of availability of oxygen treatments means that divers and people with a host of other illnesses and injuries can suffer serious long-term side effects, if not worse, due to a delay in them receiving emergency HBO treatment.

DAN, UHMS, and several other stakeholders have submitted a letter with several proposals that would allow many more of the 1,300 hyperbaric chambers in the USA to be able to offer more Emergency Oxygen Treatment sessions.

You can find DAN’s letter here.

Sam Helmyhttps://www.deeperblue.com
Sam Helmy is a TDI/SDI Instructor Trainer, and PADI Staff and Trimix Instructor. Diving for 28 years, a dive pro for 14, I have traveled extensively chasing my passion for diving. I am passionate about everything diving, with a keen interest in exploration, Sharks and big stuff, Photography and Decompression theory. Diving is definitely the one and only passion that has stayed with me my whole life!

