Round The Clock Hyperbaric Chamber Availability Promoted

The Divers Alert Network has joined forces with the Undersea and Hyperbaric Medical Society to promote the increased availability of hyperbaric chamber treatments.

The move comes as the number of chambers offering emergency hyperbaric oxygen (HBO) treatments in the USA has plummeted, due to cost-cutting measures.

The lack of availability of oxygen treatments means that divers and people with a host of other illnesses and injuries can suffer serious long-term side effects, if not worse, due to a delay in them receiving emergency HBO treatment.

DAN, UHMS, and several other stakeholders have submitted a letter with several proposals that would allow many more of the 1,300 hyperbaric chambers in the USA to be able to offer more Emergency Oxygen Treatment sessions.

You can find DAN’s letter here.