Monday, September 11, 2023
Scuba Diving

SCORKL Launches The New SCORKEL 2.0

Sam Helmy
By Sam Helmy

-

SCORKL 2.0 - Electric
SCORKL 2.0 - Electric

SCORKL has announced the launch of a crowdfunding campaign for the new SCORKL 2.0 Electric air compressor.

The SCORKL 2.0 Electric features a new SCORKL battery pack and electric compressor, enabling you to refill your SCORKL 2.0 in a matter of minutes.

The SCORKL 2.0 battery pack uses everyday 18V power tool battery packs and is compatible with a wide range of tool brand batteries, including DeWalt, Makita, Milwaukee and Bosh.

Commenting on the new SCORKL, creator and founder David Hallamore said:

“Traditional SCUBA air compressors are prohibitively heavy and expensive, meaning they can only be stored and operated in dive stores or in a garage. The SCORKL Electric Compressor, in stark contrast, is lightweight, inexpensive and portable. Not only can you plug it into the wall, but you can power it from a boat or car battery as well.”

He added:

“I’ve always believed that every boat needs a SCORKL for things like: unfouling a propellor, cleaning under the hull, moving an anchor, and of course, incredible underwater experiences. And now, every boat needs a SCORKL Electric Compressor for effortless, unlimited refills. I grew up around the water, and in the water. I’m a swimmer, a boatie, a SCUBA diver, a freediver, a rower, a water polo player and a sailor. I love the water, and the feeling of breathing underwater is truly incredible. My dream is to give everybody else the opportunity to experience that. SCORKL makes it possible — regardless of age or experience, anyone can now feel that indescribable freedom.”

You can find the SORKL Kickstarter page here.

(Remember: This is a crowdfunding campaign, so you are helping to fund the development of a project, but not a finished product. Please make sure you research the project before spending any money.)

Sourcethescubanews.com
Sam Helmy
Sam Helmyhttps://www.deeperblue.com
Sam Helmy is a TDI/SDI Instructor Trainer, and PADI Staff and Trimix Instructor. Diving for 28 years, a dive pro for 14, I have traveled extensively chasing my passion for diving. I am passionate about everything diving, with a keen interest in exploration, Sharks and big stuff, Photography and Decompression theory. Diving is definitely the one and only passion that has stayed with me my whole life! Sam is a Staff Writer for DeeperBlue.com

RELATED ARTICLES

SEARCH

CONNECT WITH US

858,282FansLike
99,400FollowersFollow
2,722FollowersFollow
22,801FollowersFollow
6,836FollowersFollow
25,921FollowersFollow
2,080SubscribersSubscribe

RECENT ARTICLES

WHO IS DEEPERBLUE.COM

DeeperBlue.com is the World’s Largest Community dedicated to FreedivingScuba Diving, Ocean Advocacy, and Diving Travel.

We’ve been dedicated to bringing you the freshest news, features, and discussions from around the underwater world since 1996.

POPULAR POSTS THIS WEEK

;

ABOUT US

ISSN 1469-865X | Copyright © 1996 - 2023 deeperblue.net limited. Use of this site is governed by the User Agreement, Privacy Policy and Disclosure Policy.

Contact us: hello@deeperblue.com

FOLLOW US