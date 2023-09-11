SCORKL Launches The New SCORKEL 2.0

SCORKL has announced the launch of a crowdfunding campaign for the new SCORKL 2.0 Electric air compressor.

The SCORKL 2.0 Electric features a new SCORKL battery pack and electric compressor, enabling you to refill your SCORKL 2.0 in a matter of minutes.

The SCORKL 2.0 battery pack uses everyday 18V power tool battery packs and is compatible with a wide range of tool brand batteries, including DeWalt, Makita, Milwaukee and Bosh.

Commenting on the new SCORKL, creator and founder David Hallamore said:

“Traditional SCUBA air compressors are prohibitively heavy and expensive, meaning they can only be stored and operated in dive stores or in a garage. The SCORKL Electric Compressor, in stark contrast, is lightweight, inexpensive and portable. Not only can you plug it into the wall, but you can power it from a boat or car battery as well.”

He added:

“I’ve always believed that every boat needs a SCORKL for things like: unfouling a propellor, cleaning under the hull, moving an anchor, and of course, incredible underwater experiences. And now, every boat needs a SCORKL Electric Compressor for effortless, unlimited refills. I grew up around the water, and in the water. I’m a swimmer, a boatie, a SCUBA diver, a freediver, a rower, a water polo player and a sailor. I love the water, and the feeling of breathing underwater is truly incredible. My dream is to give everybody else the opportunity to experience that. SCORKL makes it possible — regardless of age or experience, anyone can now feel that indescribable freedom.”

You can find the SORKL Kickstarter page here.

(Remember: This is a crowdfunding campaign, so you are helping to fund the development of a project, but not a finished product. Please make sure you research the project before spending any money.)