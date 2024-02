The folks at SCUBAPRO are offering a promotion with the purchase of an Evertech Dry Breathable or Definition Dry drysuit.

If you buy one of those drysuits, you’ll get the matching K2 Extreme Undersuit for free.

The promotion is valid until May 31st, 2024 at participating SCUBAPRO retailers and in participating regions.

For more info, go to scubapro.johnsonoutdoors.com.