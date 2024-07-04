Thursday, July 4, 2024
SCUBAPRO Launches Summer Promotion Of Its EVERFLEX YULEX DIVE Steamer Wetsuit

John Liang
By John Liang

-

SCUBAPRO Everflex Yulex Promotion
SCUBAPRO Everflex Yulex Promotion

SCUBAPRO announced this week that it has launched an exclusive offer of its EVERFLEX YULEX DIVE steamer wetsuit.

The natural rubber wetsuit sports fewer seams and panels for a better fit, as well as an unrestricted range of motion and the Blue Diamond Span inner fleece lining for maximum thermal protection.

SCUBAPRO is offering a Summer promotion with the purchase of a 5 or 7.5 mm EVERFLEX YULEX DIVE steamer:

  • 20% off the MSRP price
  • A free accessory set, including an EVERFLEX 5/3 hood, a pair EVERFLEX 5.0 Arch Boots and a pair EVERFLEX 5 gloves.

The promotion is valid until September 27th, 2025 at participating SCUBAPRO dealers and regions while stocks last.

For more information about the promotion, go to scubapro.johnsonoutdoors.com.

John Liang
John Lianghttps://www.deeperblue.com/
John Liang is the News Editor at DeeperBlue.com. He first got the diving bug while in High School in Cairo, Egypt, where he earned his PADI Open Water Diver certification in the Red Sea off the Sinai Peninsula. Since then, John has dived in a volcanic lake in Guatemala, among white-tipped sharks off the Pacific Coast of Costa Rica, and other places including a pool in Las Vegas helping to break the world record for the largest underwater press conference.

