SCUBAPRO Launches Summer Promotion Of Its EVERFLEX YULEX DIVE Steamer Wetsuit

SCUBAPRO announced this week that it has launched an exclusive offer of its EVERFLEX YULEX DIVE steamer wetsuit.

The natural rubber wetsuit sports fewer seams and panels for a better fit, as well as an unrestricted range of motion and the Blue Diamond Span inner fleece lining for maximum thermal protection.

SCUBAPRO is offering a Summer promotion with the purchase of a 5 or 7.5 mm EVERFLEX YULEX DIVE steamer:

20% off the MSRP price

A free accessory set, including an EVERFLEX 5/3 hood, a pair EVERFLEX 5.0 Arch Boots and a pair EVERFLEX 5 gloves.

The promotion is valid until September 27th, 2025 at participating SCUBAPRO dealers and regions while stocks last.

For more information about the promotion, go to scubapro.johnsonoutdoors.com.