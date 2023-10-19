Scubapro Unveils Its New Luna 2.0 Dive Computer

Scubapro this week introduced its second-generation Luna 2.0 dive computer available in two versions, the Luna 2.0 and Luna 2.0 AI with wireless air integration.

Designed for new and casual recreational divers, the Luna 2.0 has a depth rating of 120 meters/394ft. The widescreen display features a high-contrast black and white matrix-segment LCD with full-sized characters for easy reading in all dive conditions.

The menu and two-button interface lets the diver navigate the system, aided by screen prompts. The Luna 2.0 offers two algorithms – Predictive Multi-Gas Bühlmann ZH-L16 ADT MB PMG or ZH-L16 + GF PURE, plus 21-50% nitrox compatibility and three selectable gasses for open-circuit diving. Three dive modes are available – Scuba, Apnea and Gauge.

The Luna 2.0 AI (air integrated) offers the same easy-to-use features and functions as the standard Luna 2.0 plus adds wireless air integration. This not only enables to easily monitor the tank pressure, it also provides true remaining bottom time (RBT) and allows the air consumption to be factored into the decompression calculation.

Also available with the Luna 2.0 AI is an optional integrated heart rate monitor that lets you visually track your heart rate and skin temperature to help staying in the personal target zone.

Both Luna 2.0 models include personalized dive management functions like Profile Dependent Intermediate Stops (PDIS) which calculates an intermediate stop based on N2 loading, current and previous dives and breathing mixes and microbubble levels that give the option to adjust the level of conservatism in the algorithm to match the individual

experience level, age and physical conditioning for a more enjoyable dive.

The silicone arm strap offers a comfortable fit on the wrist, plus bungee mounts on the corners of the housing allow for alternate attachment methods. A Bluetooth Low Energy interface enables the download of the dive data to any iOS or Android device or PC/Mac (firmware can be user-updated), and the CR2450 battery is rated for up to two

years or 300 dives.

For more info, go to scubapro.com.